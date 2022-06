A COLORADO SPRINGS MAN HAS DIED FOLLOWING A BOATING ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY MORNING IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO PICKWICK LAKE TO A REPORT OF A BOAT CAPSIZED NEAR PATTON ISLAND BRIDGE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE JAMES BUSHA AND GERALD BUSHA WERE FISHING WHEN THEIR BOAT STRUCT A PILLAR. GERALD BUSHA WAS TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER AND JAMES BUSHA WAS PRONOUCNED DEAD AT THE SCENE. THE INCIDENT IS BEGIN INVESTIGATED BY THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.

2 DAYS AGO