Pinch, WV

Former counselor to plead guilty in child porn case

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

UPDATE (10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31): According to the US Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia’s Office, a motion to schedule a guilty plea hearing has been filed in the case of Todd Roatsey.

Roatsey, a former counselor at Pinch Elementary School, was indicted on multiple child pornography charges in February of 2022.

There is no word yet on when the hearing will take place.

Former Pinch Elementary counselor pleads not guilty to new charges

UPDATE (3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3): A man indicted for multiple child pornography charges was in court again on Thursday.

Former Pinch Elementary counselor, Todd Roatsey, pleaded not guilty to two additional charges added to his indictment last week.

The judge did not change his trial date, and he will be back in court on April 19.

Pinch Elementary counselor faces additional charges in child pornography case

Original story from Feb. 27, 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A federal grand jury has indicted a former Kanawha elementary school counselor, Todd Roatsey, on two new charges in connection to the child pornography case against him.

Roatsey, who was the guidance counselor at Pinch Elementary, now faces 13 charges.

Prosecutors planned to use videos and Snapchat conversations found on Roatsey’s devices. They say he used Snapchat, pretending to be an 18-year-old boy to get images and videos of underage girls for sexual gratification

In the last indictment, investigators alleged Roatsey deleted a Snapchat account to prevent it from being used in court.

Documents say Todd Roatsey, of Elkview, may have victims from as far back as 20 years ago.

He is expected to be arraigned on the new charges on March 3rd.

