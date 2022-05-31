TSA officials: Man caught with loaded handgun in carry-on at Newark airport checkpoint

A man from Ocean County was arrested Friday at Newark Liberty International Airport after Transportation Security Administration officers prevented him from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight.

The handgun was detected when the officer, who was staffing a checkpoint X-ray monitor in Terminal A, spotted the weapon inside the man's carry-on bag.

Officials alerted police, who confiscated the handgun and arrested the man.

The New Egypt resident claimed he forgot about the weapon in his carry-on bag.

The man is facing federal civil charges.

It was the ninth gun caught at one of the airport checkpoints so far this year.