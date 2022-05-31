Person shot in neighborhood off Staring Lane Monday night

Six people have been arrested after authorities connected them to a string of armed robberies that upended the Garden District earlier this month. As he spoke during a virtual public safety meeting published on BRPD's Facebook page Friday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the suspects, whose names and ages have not been released, were responsible for at least seven attacks over a ten-day span in and around the Baton Rouge neighborhood.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO