Person shot in neighborhood off Staring Lane Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A person walking on I-10 was hit by an 18-wheeler Saturday morning, closing westbound lanes of I-10 and the Highland Road exit. The person hit was not identified. The individual was taken to an area hospital, State Police said. A WBRZ news crew captured images of a trooper painting crash markers on the highway along an 18-wheeler, signaling the wreck was serious.
PRAIRIEVILLE- A man was killed after his motorcycle struck a curb causing him and a passenger to be ejected from the vehicle early Saturday morning. Police say Shane King, 48, was approaching a roundabout on LA 42 when the incident occurred. He was airlifted to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death in a neighborhood off Plank Road Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to Brady Street around 9:30 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. There, police found Michael Anderson, 57, with multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson died...
Six people have been arrested after authorities connected them to a string of armed robberies that upended the Garden District earlier this month. As he spoke during a virtual public safety meeting published on BRPD's Facebook page Friday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the suspects, whose names and ages have not been released, were responsible for at least seven attacks over a ten-day span in and around the Baton Rouge neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS — Four people were shot at three separate shootings in New Orleans in a span of three hours. Two people were shot Friday morning along North Galvez and Magic streets. Another person was shot in the 4400 block of Chef Menteur Highway. A third person was shot...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disturbing video shows the moment dozens of bullets are fired into a St. Roch home Sunday night, just missing a sleeping man inside. “I’ve been asked if I have nine lives and no I don’t,” David Roe solemnly joked. Roe believes his home...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the identity of a suspect accused in a theft investigation. Investigators believe the suspect used a victim’s cellphone to make a call. While doing so, the suspect allegedly transferred around $2,500.00 from the victim’s bank account...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman stabbed a man while checking out at a Neighborhood Walmart, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO reported Latasha Williams, 39, was booked on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery. The call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 p.m....
BATON ROUGE - Friday night drivers on I-10 west will not be able to access the College Drive exit. Tonight's closure is part of work on the ongoing College Drive Flyover Project. Crews will be restriping the center lanes. From 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday drivers will need...
Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Kristan Fletcher, 50, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count of...
BATON ROUGE - Police have now arrested half-a-dozen suspects tied a recent crime spree targeting a usually quiet Baton Rouge neighborhood. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Friday that six suspects were caught since last week, when police said they had identified four suspects in the series of brazen attacks in the Garden District.
A man was shot to death in Donaldsonville early Thursday morning, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon. Around 12:29 a.m., deputies were called to a house on West 8th Street, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement. They found Bruce Miles, 54, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Miles'...
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday, June 1 after allegedly stealing more than $190,000 worth of equipment from a business in Ascension Parish. Sheriff Bobby Webre says detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at ESP Valves Inc. located on Don Lou Road in Gonzales.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested on Thursday, June 2 for alleged kidnapping and indecent behavior with a juvenile according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Officials state that Carl King, 26, intentionally took a child under the age of 14 for unlawful...
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has issued arrests warrants for two people accused of fighting at a high school graduation last month. The incident happened at the George Washington Carver graduation ceremony on May 20 in the 7900 block of Stroelitz Street. Warrants have been issued...
BATON ROUGE - In a Facebook post, John and Analise Noehl said goodbye to their 8-week-old boy Dominik at Children's Hospital in New Orleans. The next pictures they would take are mugshots after being arrested Wednesday, now suspects in the death of their child. "I was very, very shocked," said...
