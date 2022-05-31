Best Disney Restaurants for a Magical Dining Experience

Disney World is known as the “most magical place on earth” for a reason. In addition to all the rides, shows, and other attractions, it also offers some pretty great dining.

Because of a huge array of options, including many to fit differing budgets, Disney veterans, club members, and newcomers alike can all find a dining experience to suit their needs at the parks.

However, with so many options in every park, it can be hard to narrow down the best Disney restaurants.

Below, we’ve gathered up a list of some incredible dining options and fan favorites in all four Walt Disney World parks in Orlando as well as Disneyland and California Adventure. We also look into the best ways to save some cash while visiting and dining out at the parks.

Magic Kingdom

Joni/Adobe

From delightful dinners surrounded by beloved Disney characters to elegant fine dining, Magic Kingdom does not disappoint for great food options.

Because Magic Kingdom is perhaps the most famous of all the Disney parks, it has dining options to fit all tastes and budgets — whether you’re looking for some quick pub grub or hoping to dine with Cinderella herself.

Be Our Guest

Courtesy of Disney

Inside the Beast’s castle in Fantastyland, this gorgeous French-inspired restaurant is split into three areas: the Grand Ballroom, the West Wing, and the Castle Gallery. Of course, Beauty and the Beast fans will want to at least peek into all three dining rooms while visiting.

Diners can enjoy a prix fixe meal for $62, which includes fan favorites like lobster bisque, filet mignon, or poulet rouge chicken. Plus, there’s a separate (and cheaper) kids menu for the little ones.

Liberty Tree Tavern

Courtesy of Disney

If you’re a fan of the traditional American Thanksgiving meal, Liberty Tree Tavern is the spot to grab a meal in Magic Kingdom. The family dining option offers all-you-can-eat meals ranging in price from $35 to $60 and has a nice selection of beers and wines as well. They also offer a plant-based all-you-can-eat option with Impossible meatloaf.

Cinderella’s Royal Table

Courtesy of Disney

Cinderella’s Royal Table in Cinderella’s castle is perhaps one of the most famous dining options in all the Disney parks. Guests get the opportunity to dine in the majestic banquet hall, surrounded by beautiful stone arches, chandeliers, and painted glass windows.

The restaurant offers prix fixe menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, which range in price from $35 to $60 for adults and $27 to $37 per child, depending on what meal you’ll be enjoying.

Epcot

PixieMe/Adobe

There’s no shortage of great dining options in Epcot, as the park is dedicated to bringing together different traditions from around the world.

With each pavilion offering an international favorite dish (and drinks to go with it), narrowing down the best restaurants in Epcot’s World Showcase is no small feat, but the four below are fan favorites for their ambience as well as their delicious grub.

Via Napoli

Courtesy of Disney

Via Napoli, located in Epcot’s Italy pavilion, serves up traditional southern Italian dishes, including thin-crust Neapolitan pizzas, pasta, lasagna, and of course, a dessert menu complete with tiramisu and espresso.

The dine-in restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and dishes range in price from around $15 to $35. Guests can also enjoy a stacked selection of fine Italian wines and beers.

Chefs de France

Courtesy of Disney

Another Epcot hotspot sits in the French pavilion and allows diners to experience the charm of a Parisian brasserie in the middle of central Florida. Guests can enjoy traditional French cuisine, such as escargot, beef tenderloin, roast duck, and so much more.

The menu changes from season to season to keep options fresh and delicious. The restaurant also offers a delectable dessert menu — if you’re in the mood for some creme brulee — and a selection of imported French wines.

San Angel Inn

Courtesy of Disney

Another Epcot gem sits in the Mexico Pavilion: the San Angel Inn. The restaurant has a menu offering traditional Mexican garb to fit every budget.

Guests can snack on some guacamole and one of the many signature margaritas or even order a tequila flight. Most of the entrees, such as tacos de ribeye or pollo a las rajas, cost around $30, but you can also splurge on a $52 carne asada.

Le Cellier Steakhouse

Courtesy of Disney

Located in the Canadian pavilion, this steakhouse is considered the best steakhouse on Disney property.

It offers seasonal Canadian cuisine, including poutine fries, and tempting appetizers such as cheddar cheese soup and steamed mussels. And, of course, there’s a selection of Canadian wine and beer.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Courtesy of Disney

From Star Wars-themed restaurants (and meals) to the ultimate 1950s dining experience, Hollywood Studios has quite the selection if you’re looking for dinner and entertainment — and the food is pretty good, too. The park has a few stand-outs that are often cited as Disney fan favorites.

Oga’s Cantina

Courtesy of Disney

This one is more like a pub, but the menu does also include some delicious shareables for those looking to snack while knocking back a few drinks.

Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios offers all the ambiance and character appearances that fans of the films could hope for. It also has a stacked drink menu (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) — including the fruity, vodka-infused Jedi Mind Trick and the bourbon-focused Jet Juice — that is truly out of this world.

50’s Prime Time Cafe

Courtesy of Disney

Take a trip back in time at one of Disney’s most beloved restaurants, the 50’s Prime Time Cafe. Diners can enjoy traditional American comfort food such as fried chicken, meatloaf, pot roast, and of course, apple crisps (with or without ice cream).

Sticking to the traditional 1950s theme, diners can also catch clips on the cafe’s black and white TVs of the most popular prime-time TV shows from 1955. As an bonus, all the entrees are $25 and under.

The Hollywood Brown Derby

Courtesy of Disney

An ode to the famous Brown Derby, a Hollywood Landmark, Disney’s version invites guests to step back into the Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Diners can enjoy classic dishes, such as filet mignon, salmon coulibiac, or prime rib in the cozy wood-paneled restaurant decorated with caricatures of Tinseltown’s finest. The Derby also offers a selection of after-dinner cocktails.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

M. Suhail/Adobe

Epcot isn’t the only Disney park where guests can enjoy dishes from around the world. Animal Kingdom has a massive array of eclectic dining options as well. Come for the safari (or the Avatar ride) and stay for some delicious cuisine inspired by countries and cultures all over the globe.

Sanaa

Courtesy of Disney

At Sanaa in the Kidani Village, diners can actually eat while taking in the safari sites through the windows as giraffes, zebras, and more roam around the Sunset Savanna. This restaurant is considered a bit of a hidden gem.

Sanna offers a casual breakfast service where guests can stop by for some bacon, eggs, and home fries before heading out to the parks. For lunch and dinner, it transforms into a delightful table service experience, offering dishes inspired by African cooking and Indian flavors.

Entrees range from $22 to $36 and feature dishes such as Zanzibari vegetable curry with shrimp and pork shank.

Satu’li Canteen

Courtesy of Disney

This is a top option for Disney-goers visiting Pandora — The World of Avatar.

The quick service restaurant is “inspired by Pandora’s beauty” and offers healthy dishes, which primarily consist of a meat, shrimp, or tofu bowl served over your choice of base (potato hash, noodles, rice and beans, or a salad) and a sauce of your choice.

All bowls range in price from $12 to around $18, and they can be enjoyed in a “mess hall” style dining room as visitors trek through the Valley of Mo’ara.

Yak & Yeti

Courtesy of Disney

Yak & Yeti, located in Expedition Everest, offers a mix of meals inspired by various regions across Asia in a cozy restaurant that looks like it could be someone’s (very well-decorated) living room.

The pan-Asian menu offers an eclectic mix of meat, seafood, and veggie dishes from a Kobe beef burger to miso salmon to Korean beef and teriyaki chicken. Most of the entrees at Yak & Yeti cost around $25 or less. You’ll definitely want to check out some of its specialty cocktails as well.

Nomad Lounge

Courtesy of Disney

This is a great spot for a quick bite or a drink. Menu items include Tiffins bread service with hummus and chutney (named for its neighbor, Tiffins restaurant), churros, specialty cocktails, and more.

Best Disney World restaurants outside the park

murdocksimages/Adobe

Of course, there’s more Disney World dining than just within the parks. Here’s a quick round-up of the best spots if you’re willing to venture outside the parks.

Chef Mickey’s : Located in Disney’s Contemporary Resort, this restaurant offers family-style meals with character dining.

: Located in Disney’s Contemporary Resort, this restaurant offers family-style meals with character dining. ‘Ohana : This family-style, Hawaiian-themed restaurant is located in the Polynesian Village Resort. It offers an American breakfast with Mickey waffles and pineapple bread and dinner options such as grilled teriyaki beef and ‘Ohana noodles.

: This family-style, Hawaiian-themed restaurant is located in the Polynesian Village Resort. It offers an American breakfast with Mickey waffles and pineapple bread and dinner options such as grilled teriyaki beef and ‘Ohana noodles. Boma : Considered by many to be the best buffet in Disney World, this restaurant is in the Animal Kingdom Lodge and is inspired by Africa. Breakfast includes Kenyan coffee, French toast bread pudding, and turkey bobotie (South African quiche). Dinner includes oak-roasted meats, seafood dishes, and pastries.

: Considered by many to be the best buffet in Disney World, this restaurant is in the Animal Kingdom Lodge and is inspired by Africa. Breakfast includes Kenyan coffee, French toast bread pudding, and turkey bobotie (South African quiche). Dinner includes oak-roasted meats, seafood dishes, and pastries. Topolino’s Terrace : Located in the Riviera Resort, this restaurant has a fun character breakfast with Mickey, Minnie, and more. Many character meal locations are still closed because of the pandemic, so this is a great option for ensuring your little ones get to see their favorites.

Disneyland

wolterke/Adobe

Although Disneyland in Anaheim, California, includes many of the same rides you’ll find in the much bigger Disney World resort — including It’s a Small World and Pirates of the Caribbean — the parks do have slightly different flavors, if you will.

For one, Disneyland opened first, in 1955, and was created under the direction of Walt Disney himself. Disney World opened a few years after his death. Something the parks do have in common is they both have incredible dining options. Below, we’ve compiled some Disneyland fan favorites.

Blue Bayou Restaurant

Courtesy of Disney

The famed Blue Bayou Restaurant in New Orleans Square invites guests to enjoy classic southern-inspired dishes while watching the Pirates of the Caribbean boats glide past.

The menu stays true to its NOLA roots with dishes such as chicken jambalaya, Cajun cauliflower, and gumbo all available. The Bayou also offers a large selection of domestic wines, beer, and of course the classic Big Easy cocktail, the Hurricane.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Courtesy of Disney

Located at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Docking Bay 7 boasts a menu that incorporates dishes and ingredients from “across the galaxy.”

The lunch and dinner selections are minimal but still a hit with fans, with offerings such as a “Crispy Kaadu Cutlet Sandwich,” “Dewback Chili Noodles,” and “Endorian Fried Chicken Tip-Yip.”

Docking Bay 7 is more about grabbing a quick bite and enjoying the out-of-this-world atmosphere.

Plaza Inn

Courtesy of Disney

The Plaza Inn on Main Street, U.S.A, is a must-visit dining spot that offers lunch, dinner, and a character breakfast where some of your Disney favorites will pop in as you dine on scrambled eggs and bacon.

The food is traditional American fare, and the spot is known for its delicious herb-seasoned fried chicken dish, but also offers pasta, salads, and fish as entrees. Guests can dine inside the tasteful Victorian inn or take your meal al fresco on its large patio.

California Adventure

Courtesy of Disney

Whether you’re hitting up the park for Pixar Pier, Avengers Campus, Cars Land, or all of the above, you’re bound to work up an appetite at Disney’s California Adventure Park.

Fortunately, this park has some incredible dining options as well — from classic diner fare to

Southern California favorites, we’re gathered up the top spots to stop in for a meal in Adventure Park.

Carthay Circle

Courtesy of Disney

You may feel like you’re stepping back in time after entering the nostalgic movie house that’s home to Carthay Circle.

The restaurant boasts a Southern California-inspired menu created with locally sourced ingredients — and features a menu of classic cocktails such as martinis, mai tais, and Pimm’s punch.

Dinner entrees can get a bit pricey at Carthay, with options such as the $48 braised lamb porcini fettuccine and a $50 signature pork chop.

Flo’s V8 Cafe

Courtesy of Disney

This Cars -themed cafe serves as an ode to the open road and offers guests the opportunity to indulge in all their diner favorites such as cheeseburgers, fried chicken, and milkshakes.

The drive-in setup, neon lights, and overall ambiance offer diners a nostalgic feel and pretty much everything on the menu is less than $15. The restaurant also features a “showroom” showcasing souvenirs from Flo’s days as a starlet as well as a section devoted to Cars legend Doc Hudson.

Lamplight Lounge

Courtesy of Disney

Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, the Lamplight Lounge is sure to be a hit no matter what time of day you plan to visit.

The lounge offers a unique take on classic pub food, with options such as lobster nachos, kung pao bao, and a salmon PLT (pancetta, lettuce, and tomato).

They don’t mess around when it comes to brunch either, offering up fan favorites such as the crab and potato cake benedict, brunch burger, and potato flautas. And from bloody marys to frozen rum drinks, the lounge offers an impressive alcoholic beverage menu as well.

Keeping Disney dining affordable

satur73/Adobe

As anyone who has traveled to the most magical place on Earth surely knows, Disney vacations can get pricey. Paying for the park tickets alone, combined with food and souvenirs, not to mention water bottles needed if you’re planning to stay out all day in the hot Florida (or California) sun, can add up. But as with any vacation, there are plenty of ways to save in Disney.

Use rewards. Before booking your trip to Disney, look into the best travel credit cards for this type of vacation. You may be able to save some cash on flights, hotels, and dining. Check whether any credit cards you may already have give out extra points for dining. Disney also offers its own branded credit cards through Chase that may offer some additional benefits for frequent travelers.

Before booking your trip to Disney, look into the best travel credit cards for this type of vacation. You may be able to save some cash on flights, hotels, and dining. Check whether any credit cards you may already have give out extra points for dining. Disney also offers its own branded credit cards through Chase that may offer some additional benefits for frequent travelers. Plan ahead. Although many of the restaurants listed above offer prix fixe style dining or table service, there are plenty of restaurants and snack stands in every park that offer more affordable options. Disney includes full menus for all its restaurants online, so you can check out the price ranges for spots you’re interested in visiting beforehand.

Although many of the restaurants listed above offer prix fixe style dining or table service, there are plenty of restaurants and snack stands in every park that offer more affordable options. Disney includes full menus for all its restaurants online, so you can check out the price ranges for spots you’re interested in visiting beforehand. Pack essentials. If you’re walking about a Disney park all day, you’re bound to get hungry and thirsty. Guests are permitted to bring food items and non-alcoholic beverages into the park, so packing smart could end up saving money in the long run. A few granola bars and a small, refillable water bottle can go a long way.

FAQ

Willrow Hood/Adobe

How do you make Disney dining reservations?

Dining reservations can be made online through Disney’s official website, and reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance.

However, keep in mind that you will need to have a day pass for the park you’re planning to dine at on the same day. Having a reservation won’t get you in without a ticket. Disney highly recommends diners make reservations at table-service restaurants beforehand.

When did Disney World open?

Disney World opened its magical doors to its first guests in October 1971, and the park celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Since the ’70s, Disney has expanded to include four theme parks, two water parks, a whole downtown experience, and dozens of resorts across 40 square miles in central Florida.

How much are tickets to the parks?

How much you pay for Disney tickets depends on how many days you plan to visit the parks. The more tickets you buy, the cheaper the per-day pass gets.

As of May 2022, the cost for a ticket for a single day starts at $109, two days starts at $107 each, three days starts at $106 each, and if you plan to go to Disney for a week straight, the price starts at $69 per day.

Bottom line

Willrow Hood/Adobe

Dining in Disney can be a magical and delicious experience no matter what you’re into or how much you’re willing to pay.

For park-goers trying to avoid breaking the bank in Disney, consider comparing credit cards before your trip to see which offers the best travel, dining, and other benefits. Spending a few days in Disney can also be a great way to rack up some extra points.

And if you’re spending a few days in or around Disney World, the magic (and great food) doesn’t end in the parks. Consider checking out the shopping and food options in Disney Springs as well.

