Don’t know what to pair your thigh-skimming mini dress with for a night out? We’re taking notes from the ever-so-stylish Hailey Bieber, who was just spotted donning an oversized business-y blazer with a hot pink lingerie dress. This, we have to say, just might be the most stunning and fashion-forward way to rock business casual!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 31 MINUTES AGO