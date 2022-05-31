ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Struggling at plate

Brujan went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Rangers....

CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
ANAHEIM, CA
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
Brandon Lowe
Padres' Eric Hosmer: On bench Saturday

Hosmer isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Brewers. Hosmer started in the last three games and went 2-for-14 with a double, an RBI and three strikeouts. Jake Cronenworth will shift to first base while Sergio Alcantara starts at the keystone Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup

Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
BALTIMORE, MD
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Beats shift twice

Thomas went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Pirates. The lefty-batting Thomas found a way to beat the shift. He pulled both homers over the right-center field fence, including the longest of five blasts hit by the Diamondbacks, a 432-footer that tied the game in the third inning. The rookie entered the contest on a 4-for-31 (.129) run, as opponents found success when deploying shifts against him, after Thomas opened his MLB career with a .963 OPS over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener

Hernandez will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez was listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but Richard Bleier will serve as the opener against San Francisco. However, Hernandez will be available to serve as a bulk reliever since he isn't dealing with an injury.
MIAMI, FL
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Dealing with ankle injury

Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. X-rays showed no structural damage, so Contreras can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Cubs have a short turnaround before a day game on Friday, so it's likely that Contreras won't be in the lineup. P.J. Higgins would take over as the primary catcher if Contreras is in for a lengthy absence, as Yan Gomes (oblique) is also sidelined.
CHICAGO, IL
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Orioles' Chris Owings: Placed on bereavement list

Owings was placed on the bereavement list Friday. Since players are required to spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, the 30-year-old will be unavailable for the Orioles' weekend series against the Guardians. Tyler Nevin should see a slight uptick in playing time while Owings is away from the team.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start

Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
WASHINGTON, DC
Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Sent down Saturday

Bolanos was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Bolanos returned from the COVID-19 injured list in late May, but he'll lose his spot on the active roster after he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one in one-third of an inning Friday against the Astros. The right-hander's demotion makes room on the major-league roster for Kris Bubic, who was recalled to start Saturday against Houston.
KANSAS CITY, MO
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Retreats to bench

Mendick is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Mendick filled in at shortstop for the first two games of the series following Tim Anderson's (groin placement on the injured list and produced four hits and two RBI over seven at-bats, but he'll head to the bench in favor of Leury Garcia in the series finale. Garcia had been tending to a bruised side before returning to the lineup Wednesday as Chicago's second baseman in place of a resting Josh Harrison, but Garcia and Mendick are likely to split work at shortstop while Anderson is on the mend.
CHICAGO, IL

