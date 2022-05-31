ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Charges to be dismissed

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Arapahoe County District Attorney's office has filed a motion to...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Agrees to one-year deal

Johnson and the Browns have reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $2.43 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson was originally tendered by the Browns, which gave them the ability to match any other offer he received. Without any substantial offers, the running back has ultimately opted to take the deal with Cleveland. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt the primary two backs in the offense, Johnson projects to again be the next-man-up should either go down with an injury. He averaged 5.34 yards per attempt on 100 carries for the team in 2021 while finding the end zone three times.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Resumes jogging on field

Robinson (Achilles) resumed running as part of his rehab process Friday, his representation Steinberg Sports reports. Coach Doug Pederson has already said that Robinson won't participate in OTAs or resume actually practicing until training camp, but it's notable to see that the running back has already been given clearance to start jogging. Robinson is working his way back from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered late December, which makes him uncertain for Week 1; however, so far it appears as though his recovery has remained fully on schedule. Meanwhile, 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne is participating in OTAs without restrictions after having missed his rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Colton Welker: Requires surgery

Welker (shoulder) will undergo surgery in the coming weeks, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Welker has been sidelined since late April due to a shoulder issue, and he'll be forced to undergo a procedure that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season. However, the Rockies are hopeful that he'll be able to participate in the Arizona Fall League, and it's possible he joins the major-league club in 2023 as long as he returns to full health by next season.
DENVER, CO

