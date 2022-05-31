Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Charges to be dismissed

Johnson and the Browns have reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $2.43 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson was originally tendered by the Browns, which gave them the ability to match any other offer he received. Without any substantial offers, the running back has ultimately opted to take the deal with Cleveland. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt the primary two backs in the offense, Johnson projects to again be the next-man-up should either go down with an injury. He averaged 5.34 yards per attempt on 100 carries for the team in 2021 while finding the end zone three times.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO