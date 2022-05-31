ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Sentinel

Fatal crash between 2 pickups closes S.R. 44 in Lake County

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4ROu_0fvkCsSr00
A Lake County EMS crew responds to a call in Clermont on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Lake County’s emergency medical services has turned to other communities to answer calls after unprecedented call volumes and staff out sick with COVID. Lake EMS alerted county residents Monday that ambulances from far away places may show up at local emergencies. Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 21-year-old woman died in a crash between two pickup trucks on State Road 44 in Lake County on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Leesburg woman was pronounced dead on the scene after the crash near Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis that occurred at 8:34 a.m., FHP said. She was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger westbound on S.R. 44 when for unknown reasons, it veered onto the grass shoulder and then overcorrected entering the eastbound lanes and striking the left side of a 2021 Ford Ranger hauling a trailer driven by a 45-year-old Groveland man.

Despite losing control of the truck that overturned onto its roof, he suffered only minor injuries and remained on scene as FHP troopers investigated. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, FHP stated in its crash report.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, FHP said.

Troopers shut down S.R. 44 in both directions while investigating the crash.

Comments / 2

Related
WCJB

Ocala man killed in fatal crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was traveling north on US 301 when he lost control and went across the median into the southbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle. The...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Driver killed in wrong-way Volusia County crash on I-4

DELTONA, Fla. — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 4 in west Volusia County was closed after midnight due to a vehicle crash involving a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities responded to the area near mile marker 110 near Deltona around 12:45 am Friday. According to Florida...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-4 in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Deltona woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Volusia County crashed head-on into another car, killing the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 am. on I-4 east near the Dirksen Drive exit in Deltona, closing...
DELTONA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickups#Traffic Accident#S R 44#Ems#Covid#Fhp#Groveland#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
click orlando

Fiery semitruck crash shut down northbound I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A fiery crash involving a semitruck Thursday afternoon forced the closure of all northbound lanes on Interstate 75 in Marion County. The crash was reported near Exit 354 around 2:54 p.m., according to Ocala Fire Rescue. [TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Drunk man stabs multiple people at Florida bar, sheriff's office says

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed multiple people at a bar while intoxicated early Saturday morning. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Thirsty Whale on Lake Emma Rd. in Lake Mary around 2 a.m. to investigate a bar fight. Witnesses reportedly told deputies that Kenneth Bradford Parvu was extremely intoxicated and tried to escalate an argument between his two friends.
LAKE MARY, FL
WCJB

Marion County driver injured in crash with log truck

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County driver is recovering in the hospital after his pickup truck was crushed by falling logs. Marion County fire rescue crews pulled a man from his pickup at the intersection of West Highway 326 and Northwest Highway 225. Crews say a log truck rolled...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Driver extricated after falling logs crush pickup truck in northwest Ocala

A driver was extricated on Wednesday after his pickup truck was crushed by falling logs in northwest Ocala. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, units were dispatched at approximately 5:50 p.m. to the intersection of W Highway 326 and NW Highway 225 in reference to a log truck rollover with patient entrapment inside of a pickup truck.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman, 82, dies in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An 82-year-old woman died in a crash in Lake County. The Tavares Police Department said the crash happened on Tuesday at 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of David Walker Drive and Dora Avenue. A Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the woman trapped in her...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Oxford teen arrested after leading deputies on chase at 100 mph

An Oxford teen was arrested after leading deputies on a chase at 100 miles per hour on State Road 44. Ky’Janay Shamone Timmons, 18, at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday was driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet Malibu four-door westbound on State Road 44 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy visually estimated her speed at about 80 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. Radar confirmed she was traveling at 77 mph. The deputy got behind Timmons’ vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however she accelerated to 100 mph. She drove onto Northwest 68th Boulevard just south of State Road 44 when her vehicle began to “spin out” and she momentarily lost control, according to the arrest report. She had driven into a dead end and was taken into custody.
OXFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Unidentified suspect breaks into Ocala home, steals multiple firearms

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a residence in Ocala and stole multiple firearms. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, May 24 at around 9 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below) forcibly entered a home on Locust Course Radial. He was observed on surveillance footage stealing three firearms and a piggy bank.
OCALA, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy