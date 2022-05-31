Fatal crash between 2 pickups closes S.R. 44 in Lake County

A Lake County EMS crew responds to a call in Clermont on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Lake County’s emergency medical services has turned to other communities to answer calls after unprecedented call volumes and staff out sick with COVID. Lake EMS alerted county residents Monday that ambulances from far away places may show up at local emergencies. Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 21-year-old woman died in a crash between two pickup trucks on State Road 44 in Lake County on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Leesburg woman was pronounced dead on the scene after the crash near Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis that occurred at 8:34 a.m., FHP said. She was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger westbound on S.R. 44 when for unknown reasons, it veered onto the grass shoulder and then overcorrected entering the eastbound lanes and striking the left side of a 2021 Ford Ranger hauling a trailer driven by a 45-year-old Groveland man.

Despite losing control of the truck that overturned onto its roof, he suffered only minor injuries and remained on scene as FHP troopers investigated. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, FHP stated in its crash report.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, FHP said.

Troopers shut down S.R. 44 in both directions while investigating the crash.