Retail

Will Butler Announces Tour, Shares New Video: Watch

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Arcade Fire member Will Butler has shared two new songs, “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee,” his first new music since 2020’s Generations. He has also announced a string of East Coast tour dates. Butler’s band on the tour will...

Pitchfork

DJ Python Announces Luis EP, Shares New Song: Listen

New York producer Brian Piñeyro is releasing new music under his Luis alias. The new 057 (Schwyn) EP is out June 17 via AD 93. The EP opens with the new songs “Timmy Chalamet” (a collaboration with Lis Dalton) and “Or Anyone Said It,” which you can hear below.
MUSIC
The Boot

Alan Jackson Will No Longer Perform at CMA Fest 2022

Sad news for Alan Jackson fans: The country star is no longer part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup. The CMA announced the news in a press release on Friday (June 3), including no further details about why Jackson can no longer play the event. He was previously scheduled to perform as a part of the festival's star-studded nightly concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium alongside Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Kelsea Ballerini, among others. Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have now been added to this year's list of headliners, filling Jackson's empty time slot.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pitchfork

Kanye West and XXXTentacion’s “True Love” Gets Official Release: Listen

Kanye West has released one of his Donda 2 collaborations with the late XXXTentacion. Until now, “True Love” had been available only on the Stem Player, along with the album’s other unreleased tracks. The song also appears on XXXTentacion’s posthumous record Look at Me: The Album. The single’s cover art, which you can see below, features handwritten notes scanned from a journal found by XXXTentacion’s mother, with design by West. Check out the track, released via Columbia Records, below.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Owijo’s “BEACH BLONDE”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Owijo hails from Hawaii, and you can hear it in his music. The oceanic production of “BEACH BLONDE,” a standout track from his recent album BELAC, pounds your eardrums with its stuttering drums and backmasked vocals. While the vastness of this sound feels indebted to Clams Casino, Owijo’s style feels entirely sui generis. He approaches the beat with an improvisatory touch, and depending on the way he feels, he’ll drop a few lines or simply hum along to the melody. In the lyrics you can decipher, he moves from detailing intimate memories of getting stoned by the beach to meditating on the loss of his twin brother. But honestly, the best moments of the song are the abstract vocalizations that wash over you like waves. Jump in.
HAWAII STATE
Pitchfork

Listen to Post Malone’s New Album Twelve Carat Toothache

Post Malone is back. The rapper and singer has released his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. Malone’s fourth studio LP includes contributions from Fleet Foxes, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, producer Louis Bell, Gunna, and more. Take a listen to Post Malone’s new album below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Bleed Out, Share Video for New Song: Watch

The Mountain Goats have announced their next album. It’s called Bleed Out, and it was produced in full by Bully’s Alicia Bognanno. The follow-up to last year’s Dark in Here arrives August 19 via Merge. Today, the band has shared lead single “Training Montage” along with a goofy music video. Check it out below and scroll down for the album art, tracklist, and a string of upcoming tour dates.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Don’t Forget”

After teasing us three years ago with “Downhill Lullaby,” Sky Ferreira has finally returned with “Don’t Forget,” the second single from her upcoming, much-delayed album Masochism. Unfortunately, the song is pretty bland. Skimming the surface of her rock-tinged roots, the track leans into trendy ’80s-revival production and Tumblr-cliche lyricism about “sick dreams” and being a “real bad girl.” But even with its throbbing bassline, glowing synths, and relentless My Bloody Valentine-esque drums, “Don’t Forget” is a little too reminiscent of Ferreira’s now nine-year-old debut Night Time, My Time; if anything, it feels like a Night Time cutting-room floor scrap, lifelessly dolled up and postured as if for a Weekend at Sky’s. “Don’t Forget” is produced by Jorge Elbrecht and mastered by Heba Kadry, who try to ratchet up the synth pop-inflected grunginess of her iconic debut into a new wave headbanger. However, they are thwarted in this task by vague lyrics that shut the door on the honest, breathless fury that made Ferreira’s debut such a magnetic listen. Despite its title, the song is pretty unmemorable.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Bad Bunny Shares New “Tití Me Preguntó” Video: Watch

Bad Bunny has shared a new music video for his Un Verano Sin Ti track “Tití Me Preguntó.” The video was directed by Stillz, who has worked with Lil Nas X, Rosalía, and others. The clip was partially shot in the streets and bodegas of New York. Watch Bad Bunny dance, get kidnapped, and tie the knot in the video below.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

King Princess Announces Release Date for New Album Hold On Baby

King Princess—the moniker of Brooklyn-raised vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Mikaela Straus—has announced the release date for her sophomore album: Hold On Baby is out July 29 via Zelig and Columbia. Straus produced her record with Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Dave Hamelin, Shawn Everett, and Tobias Jesso Jr. The LP also has contributions from Zach Fogarty, Amy Allen, and Fousheé. Find the album cover, as well as King Princess’ upcoming tour dates, below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Dave Smith, Sequential Synth Founder and MIDI Pioneer, Dies at 72

Dave Smith, the Sequential founder and synthmaker known as the father of MIDI, has died, Sequential said. He was 72. Artists including Flying Lotus, Hot Chip, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon paid tribute to Smith, whose inventions include the Prophet-5, used by a raft of 1980s greats, as well as by Radiohead for their diversion into electronics on Kid A.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

Kate NV Releases New Collection Bouquet to Benefit Ukrainian Refugees: Listen

Russian artist Kate NV has shared Bouquet, a new collection of music being released to benefit Ukrainian refugees. Proceeds will be directed toward Helping to Leave, which aids those seeking evacuation from areas of military conflict. Bouquet features eight improvised songs made with Andrey Bessonov. It’s available via RVNG Intl. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1

Few rappers employ vignettes like Sideshow. He’s an unflinchingly personal rapper—which is saying something, considering he keeps company with MIKE, Mavi, and Navy Blue—but he delivers his narrative through piecemeal snapshots. The Washington D.C.-via-Ethiopia rapper has favored this approach since his 2020 debut Farley and hasn’t veered far from it since, choosing to render his visage a little less blurry each time he refines his craft. On his latest project Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1., Sideshow burrows further into his sound, searching for clarity in the stories and regrets that cloud his mind.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Of Montreal Announce New Album Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Of Montreal have announced their new album Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck with a video for their new song “Marijuana’s a Working Woman.” The album is due out July 29 via Polyvinyl. The band has also announced a headlining U.S. tour with support from Locate S,1. Check out the full list of dates and the animated video for “Marijuana’s a Working Woman” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Yes Drummer Alan White Dies at 72

Yes drummer Alan White has died, his family confirmed in a statement that was also shared by the band. White died Thursday (May 26) at his Seattle home after a brief illness. “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; bandmate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him,” his family wrote. White was 72.
SEATTLE, WA
Pitchfork

Listen to joony’s “Not Going Back”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. joony’s chameleonic energy is what draws me to his music. The 21-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland rapper shows off his shapeshifting versatility on his newest mixtape Pretty In Black. Though I’m still not exactly sure what a joony song is, I had a good time with the mixtape. He manages to put his distinct (yet unknowable) stamp on everything from lighthearted R&B to Slayworld-adjacent melodic rap. “Not Going Back” is an early highlight. He loads up a slowly building beat with vocal effects, clashing background ad-libs, and swooning coos. It has the organized chaos of early Travis Scott. He won’t ever need to define himself with one genre, if he can make them all sound this good.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Pitchfork

Kim Petras Covers Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”: Listen

Kim Petras has shared a new cover of Kate Bush’s iconic Hounds of Love single “Running Up That Hill.” She made the Amazon Original cover for Amazon Music’s global playlist Proud, which is part of Amazon Music’s Pride Month celebration. Listen to Petras’ take on the 1985 song below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
CELEBRITIES
