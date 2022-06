Sandy Dobbelaere, Class of 1977, was inducted into the Paulding Academic Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 22 during the PHS Graduation Ceremony. Sandy recently retired from Paulding Schools after teaching High School Art for 27 years where she was well known for her many artistic talents including making anything out of cardboard! Her murals can be seen in and around the school and in the communities of Paulding, Oakwood and Scott.

