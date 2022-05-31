ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn Police report 19 crimes from May 22-28

By Christina Vincent
Dearborn Press & Guide
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dearborn Police Department reported 19 crimes in the area from May 22-28 according to Crimemapping.com. •1200 block of S Gulley Road at 6:49 a.m. May 24. •6100 block of Mercury Drive at 10:43 p.m. May...

www.pressandguide.com

#Motor Vehicle Theft#Home Invasion#Larceny#Personal Property#Dearborn Police#Crimemapping Com
