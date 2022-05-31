Miller South's sixth-graders worked with the Akron Zoo on a collaboration for a Problem Based Learning challenge. Two groups were selected to host a pop-up at the zoo to raise awareness and to further champion a local species. These two student groups created seed packets to distribute to zoo guests. They provided planting instructions and are hopeful that the seeds and future flowers will blossom and help create habitats for local butterflies. The zoo also took the students behind the scenes to do a meet-and-greet with some of the animals.

