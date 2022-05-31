WHO: Students that WALK and RIDE BIKES to Jennings CLC. WHAT: Walkers and bikers can get a free prize to make their journey to school a safer one. Walkers will get a light up bracelet and bikers can earn a free helmet and lock. WHERE: Outside Jennings CLC. WHEN: Wednesday,...
This summer, we are proud to partner with the Akron Public Library to present our NIHFSTEM Summer Reading Program. Be a part of our big NIHFSTEM Reading Rocks event at the beginning of the school year when you complete the checklist below! Until then, have a safe and happy summer. We can’t wait to see you for the 2022-2023 school year!
The Cleveland Browns Foundation is encouraging students and families to Stay in the Game with strong school attendance during the 2021-22 school year. The Foundation is honoring students with strong attendance by providing certificates of achievement (either "Good Attendance" for students with perfect attendance or "Improved Attendance" for students who made the biggest improvements in their attendance rate from the end of September to May).
Miller South's sixth-graders worked with the Akron Zoo on a collaboration for a Problem Based Learning challenge. Two groups were selected to host a pop-up at the zoo to raise awareness and to further champion a local species. These two student groups created seed packets to distribute to zoo guests. They provided planting instructions and are hopeful that the seeds and future flowers will blossom and help create habitats for local butterflies. The zoo also took the students behind the scenes to do a meet-and-greet with some of the animals.
Jr. ROTC Naval Commander Lionel Urquhart (left) is with sophomore cadet Dylan Workman-Hare receiving a certificate from APS and the Cleveland Browns from Stay in the Game. And Jr. ROTC Naval Instructor Joseph Grieco is with freshman cadet Michael Lyons.
