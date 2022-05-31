Want to learn how to fish for free? Go to Dorey Park this Saturday!

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will be hosting a ‘how to fish’ event at Dorey Park on Saturday, June 4.

Staff and volunteers will be on site with rods, reels and bait — ready to give free fishing lessons .

No registration is required. Just show up between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with family or friends for a day on the water.

