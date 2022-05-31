Want to learn how to fish for free? Go to Dorey Park this Saturday!
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will be hosting a ‘how to fish’ event at Dorey Park on Saturday, June 4.
Staff and volunteers will be on site with rods, reels and bait — ready to give free fishing lessons .The Richmond SPCA Block Party is this weekend; Here is how you can buy tickets online
No registration is required. Just show up between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with family or friends for a day on the water.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0