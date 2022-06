In this series, Looking to Settle, Emily Gould will chronicle her search to find a two-bedroom apartment. It’s commonplace that New Yorkers only want to talk about real estate, but in my experience, this isn’t true. Sometimes they want to talk about things that are wholly unrelated to housing. I, unfortunately, have lost the ability to talk about anything else ever since learning in late February — while I was sick with COVID! — that my landlords were putting my apartment up for sale.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO