Mojave Unified schools to re-open following social media threat

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
UPDATE : The Mojave Unified School District announced Tuesday night that they would be re-open schools Wednesday following an investigation into a social media threat against California City High School.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, the Mojave Unified School District said that the California City Police Department had investigated a possible suspect in the threat found on Instagram. Early information led authorities to believe that the original post was made by a California City High School student. However, following a discussion with the student, it was determined they were not a part of the threat.

Authorities are continuing their investigation.

Schools will re-open Wednesday with CCPD present during the day.

The Mojave Unified School District is asking parents that if they decide to keep their students at home they should contact the appropriate school office to verify the absence. They are also asking that "no backpacks or large bags are brought to school for the remainder of the school year. Very small bags will be permitted for personal items. Please leave all other bags at home. This is a precaution and I know that everyone understands its importance."

The school district will maintain increased security through the end of the year events and also ask that no bags be brought in. In addition, the CCPD will also maintain an increased presence.

The Mojave Unified School District said all six of its schools are closed Tuesday due to threats posted on Instagram directed at California City High School.

The district posted on its website that the California City Police Department is investigating the threat and hasn't been able to identify the poster. or if the threat is credible.

The district hasn't decided if schools will also be closed on Wednesday.

