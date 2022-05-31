Vitalant holding blood drives throughout June
Vitalant is holding nearly 20 blood drives throughout West Texas in the month of June.
>> June 1: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Troy Vines Concrete, 2819 Rankin Highway
>> June 2: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Orkin Pest Control, 5030 E. University, Suite D-103.
>>June 4: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Odessa Moose Lodge, 2711 N. Dixie Blvd.
>>June 6: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., La Quinta Midland North, 2606 N. Loop 250 W, Midland.
>>June 8: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Schlumberger, 7220 W I-H 20.
>> June 10: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Keller Williams, 4920 N. Midkiff, Midland.
>> June 11: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., 3500 W. Golf Course Rd., Midland.
>> June 13: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Signature Care of Odessa, 2731 N. Grandview Ave.
>> June 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., ConocoPhillips, 600 W. Illinois, Midland.
>> June 15: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 3000 W. Golf Course Rd., Midland.
>> June 16: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 100 Agave Street, Fort Davis.
>> June 18: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook Drive.
>> June 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Women’s Regional Tech Training Center, 1309 I-10 W., Fort Stockton.
>> June 21: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sawyer Insurance, 817 S. Stockton Ave., Monahans.
>> June 22: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Gravity, 32 County Road 203, Pecos.
>> June 23: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Kodiak Gas Services, 3110 South County Road 1180, Midland.
>> June 23-25: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St.
>> June 29: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Western Midstream, 991 County Road 300, Mentone.
>> June 30: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Back in Motion Chiropractic, 1113 South Scurry, Big Spring.
