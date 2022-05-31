West Texas Food Bank pantry hours changing for summer

The West Texas Food Bank announced via press release that it will be changing its pantry hours with the hopes of beating the heat this summer.

Pantry hours will change to the morning beginning Wednesday. The West Texas Food Bank facilities hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

This will only impact the in-house pantries at the West Texas Food Bank facilities in Midland and Odessa, the press release stated.

Beginning Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon:

>> West Texas Food Bank Odessa Facility Pantry located at 411 S. Pagewood Ave., Odessa, TX 79761.

Beginning Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon:

>> West Texas Food Bank Midland Facility Pantry, 1601 Westcliff Dr., Midland, TX 79703.

The West Texas Food Bank does not require advanced registration to participate and require that a person be in line by noon in order to receive food. There is no advantage to lining up early.