‘Excessive heat and humidity’: Several Cleveland Metropolitan School District campuses closed Tuesday

Cleveland's B. Kyle Standing in Illuminating Company Vacant LotThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland Ward One community covers parts of the Miles and Lee Road community. The area is the home to the new John F. Kennedy High School and the Frederick Douglas Recreation Center. Condemned buildings and an old railroad track are direct across the street from the school and center. Across the path are a small community of residents, four residential streets, and limited resources. Parts of the area are dim and unkempt due to vacant homes, dumping, and empty fields.
