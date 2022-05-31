ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Excessive heat and humidity’: Several Cleveland Metropolitan School District campuses closed Tuesday

By Chris Anderson
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Cleveland Metropolitan School District campuses were closed on Tuesday due to “excessive heat and humidity in their buildings.”....

www.cleveland19.com

