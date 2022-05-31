ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comedian Pat McGann is back with the funny!

By Jeff Hoover
WGN TV
WGN TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat McGann is quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world. A relative latecomer to the scene, Pat began stand up at the age of 31 after realizing he was not very good...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Dining reservations may be harder to get this summer

CHICAGO – Whether its patio, rooftop or in-person, summer dining is one of the many fun perks of the season in Chicago. But you may have a hard time getting a seat at some of your favorite restaurants this summer. Diners across the country are reportedly struggling to get...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Taste Of Chicago Is Back. Here’s The Full Lineup Of Restaurants, Music And More

DOWNTOWN — The Taste of Chicago is back in July, giving Chicago foodies the chance to try culinary delights at a “bite-sized” festival in Grant Park. The Taste of Chicago returns July 8-10 in Grant Park with more than 30 vendors and three stages presenting free performances, dance classes, family activities and more after two years of virtual and scaled-down editions. There will also be a designated beer hall, wine tent, cocktail lounge and NBC Chicago Family Village in Grant Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
City
Nashville, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Madison, IL
WGN TV

Has June ever been the hottest month of the year in Chicago?

June marks the start of meteorological summer. Has June ever been the hottest month of the year?. It’s very unusual, but it has happened three times in Chicago, dating back to 1871. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked and found that June was the year’s warmest month in 1933, 1967, and 1971. The average June temperature in 1933 was 76.2 degrees, besting July’s 75.6 and August’s 71.5. It’s the city’s warmest June and logged 10 days of 90+ that included two 100s. In 1967, June averaged 71.4, beating runner-up July with 70.6 and August with 69.2. While June was barely above normal, July and August were quite cool. In 1971, June averaged 75.8 versus July’s 72.6 and August’s 72.4. It was the city’s second warmest June and featured 13 days of 90+ that included two days with triple-digit heat.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Cheesy Chicken & Rice Balls

Shauna Fetterman – Owner/Chef, Girl’s Got Balls. -Woodstock Food Truck Festival, Saturday, June 4, 4-9pm on the Square in Woodstock, Illinois. –The Great Food Truck Race, season premiere Sunday, June 5, 8pm on Food Network. Recipe:. Cheesy Mother Clucker. Ingredients. 5 cups chicken broth. 2 tablespoons butter. 1...
WOODSTOCK, IL
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day beachgoers in Chicago upset when booze is confiscated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People also packed the city's beaches on this Memorial Day.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports beachgoers faced a lot of security when they got there as Chicago police confiscated several booze bottles as they were checking peoples' bags heading into North Avenue Beach.They're working to avoid a repeat of some of those chaotic gatherings that made headlines earlier this month. Two weeks ago, hundreds of kids spilled out of North Avenue Beach and started blocking traffic and even jumping off cars.In light of that, many people here today welcomed the heightened security. But not everyone was happy about...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Sebastian Maniscalco
WGN News

AIDS Chicago Garden opens on the lakefront

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for AIDS Garden Chicago. It’s the city’s first public park that memorialize those we’ve lost to the HIV epidemic. It’s also meant to inspire those who continue to fight the disease. The 2.5 acre park is at the original location of the […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#Art
CBS Chicago

Funeral held for Seandell Holliday, 16, killed in chaotic gathering at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mourners on Chicago's South Side wiped away tears Saturday at the funeral for the 16-year-old shot and killed in Millennium Park as city leaders search for ways to prevent more senseless gun violence. As people shuffled into the services, they said they went to remember a young man with big dreams whose life ended too soon. But they also went to share a message becuase they do not want to attend another teenager's funeral. Seandell Holliday's friends and family celebrated his life with not just memories but also melodies. It is fitting as Holliday was a drummer who hoped to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Lincoln Park shooting victim Dakotah Earley out of ICU

CHICAGO — Dakotah Earley, the aspiring young chef who was shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park last month, is out of the intensive care unit, according to his mother. Joy Dobbs posted about his progress on Twitter Wednesday saying, “Awesome news. Dakotah Earley is out of the ICU. Praise God.” Earley, 23, was shot near […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
WGN TV

2 wounded, 1 critically in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting in South Shore Saturday afternoon left two men wounded, with one man in critical condition, according to police. Police said a 27-year-old man and a 63-year-old man were on the sidewalk just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when they were approached by an unknown vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy