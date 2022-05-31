ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

St. Landry Parish rolls out Emergency Alert System

By KATC News
 4 days ago
The St. Landry Parish Government has announced a new tool to assist it with emergency preparedness just in time for hurricane season.

The parish has set up a telephone-based mass notifications system to warn citizens about local emergencies, hazards, and other threats.

Officials say the new emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.

Residents can choose how they want to receive the alerts.

The Parish plans to use the service primarily for weather and environmental hazards alerts.

Residents and people who work in St Landry Parish are encouraged to enroll now (using a parish address) either by calling or texting "Alert" to (337) 435-6733 or by going to the website http://www.stlandrypg.org/alerts .

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

