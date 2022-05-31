ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’: How to Watch the New Special Online

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csJUs_0fvk9Kxf00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A new “ South Park ” special arrives on Paramount+ this Wednesday.

“The Streaming Wars,” which drops on June 1 at 12 a.m. PT, is  the third installment of 14 television movies that “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have in the works as part of a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS . The agreement, which the duo signed last year, also promises six new seasons of “South Park” to air on Comedy Central through 2027.

In a departure from the first two specials, titled “Post COVID” and “Post COVID: COVID Returns,” which were released in the throes of the pandemic, “The Streaming Wars” makes a welcome return to the comedy series’ more typical antics without overt references to COVID-19.

Instead, the premise of the episode focuses on the classic feud between Eric Cartman and his mother. An official summary of the episode reads: “Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence.”

In a 30-second teaser that Paramount+ posted to Youtube last week, it seems that the disagreement leads Eric’s mom, Liane Cartman, to punish her son by cancelling her subscriptions to all of the best streaming services.

In order to watch the movie event, you’ll have to subscribe to Paramount+ , which has exclusive rights to the 14 “South Park” films. A regular ad-supported subscription costs $4.99 a month, while an ad-free plan comes out to $9.99 a month. Plus, new users can try out a 7-day free trial and a student discount brings down the price by 25%.

Stream “The Streaming Wars” below:




BUY NOW:

$9.99/Month


Buy It

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Good Morning America’ Threatens ‘Today’ With Wins in News Demo

Click here to read the full article. “Good Morning America” opened its broadcast Thursday with some of its top correspondents far from the show’s studio in New York’s Times Square. The ABC morning program is hoping to put similar distance between itself and one of its main competitors. As “GMA” launched, viewers were told the show was coming to them live “from Times Square, Kyiv, Ukraine, and London.” The references were to Robin Roberts, who had just completed an interview with Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s First Lady, and to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the “GMA 3” co anchors who have been...
WORLD
Variety

Avril Lavigne Celebrates ‘Let Go’ 20th Anniversary With Expanded Edition, Including New Recording of ‘Breakaway’

Click here to read the full article. Twenty years ago today, Avril Lavigne released her debut album, “Let Go,” ushering in a new era of female-fronted pop-punk with her honest lyricism and skater aesthetic. In celebration of the acclaimed album — which was the biggest pop debut of 2002, went seven-times platinum and scored a Grammy nomination — Arista Records and Legacy Recordings are releasing an expanded edition featuring six bonus tracks. The reissue includes a newly-recorded version of “Breakaway,” a song Lavigne wrote for “Let Go” but was ultimately cut and picked up by newly-crowned “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson. The...
MUSIC
Variety

John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang Join Drama Series ‘The New Look’ at Apple

Click here to read the full article. John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Claes Bang are set to star in the upcoming Apple drama series “The New Look.” The series will be led by Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche, with Maisie Williams previously announced as a cast member. “The New Look” is set against the World War II Nazi Occupation of Paris when Coco Chanel’s (Binoche) reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior (Mendelsohn) rises helping return spirit and life to the world with his ground-breaking, iconic brand. Malkovich (“The New Pope,” “Space Force,” “Places in the Heart”)...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Tom Cruise’s Original ‘Top Gun’ Blasts to Top of This Week’s Streaming Charts

Click here to read the full article. As “Top Gun: Maverick” shattered box-office records over Memorial Day weekend, the original “Top Gun” soared to the top of the U.S. streaming charts this week. Paramount Pictures’ 1986 “Top Gun,” starring a 23-year-old Tom Cruise as hotshot Navy pilot Maverick, was the most popular streaming title for the week of May 26-June 1, according to consumer data released by Reelgood. In addition, the movie is currently No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes movie charts in the U.S. The original “Top Gun,” which also stars Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer and Anthony Edwards, is streaming on Paramount+....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Trey Parker
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Variety

Paramount+ Announces ‘All Star Shore’ Cast, Includes Members of Bachelor Nation, ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘Drag Race’

Click here to read the full article. For the first time, stars of multiple reality shows on numerous networks are coming together for a new competition series. “All Star Shore,” produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, is set to premiere on Paramount+ on June 29. The show includes cast members from ABC’s Bachelor Nation, Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” “Geordie Shore,” “Acapulco Shore” and “Rio Shore;” VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and CBS-turned-Peacock’s “Love Island.” The cast will live “at the ultimate shore hose” in the Canary Islands and compete in party-style challenges, including “Party Pong” and “Shots and Found,” battling for...
TV SERIES
Variety

Masked Singer Orville Peck on Being Openly Gay in Country Music: ‘We’ve Always Been There’

Click here to read the full article. Orville Peck grew up in South Africa before moving to Toronto with his family when he was 15. A theater kid and a trained ballet dancer, he eventually headed to London and appeared in a play in the West End. But his acting career was short-lived because his true passion was making music — country music. “All I ever wanted to do was be a country singer,” Peck says. “I finally got the courage when I was in my 20s to put all of the things I love together and just do the dang...
MUSIC
Variety

Could Kim Cattrall Join ‘Emily in Paris’? One of the Show’s Stars Has the Perfect Role in Mind (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Fans have been calling for Kim Cattrall to make an appearance on “Emily in Paris,” ever since the “Sex and the City” sequel, “And Just Like That,” debuted without her iconic character Samantha Jones. Why, you ask? Well, “Emily in Paris” is created by Darren Star, who also created “Sex and the City.” Star isn’t directly involved with “And Just Like That,” and neither is Cattrall. But on the HBO Max show, her character is said to be living in London. Of course, London is just a quick hop across the pond from Paris,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Juneteenth Concert at Hollywood Bowl to Get Live CNN Broadcast With Roots, Jhené Aiko and More

Click here to read the full article. Besides having its full lineup revealed, the Juneteenth celebration at the Hollywood Bowl is due to get an audience much bigger than can fit into a Los Angeles ravine. “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom” will be broadcast live on all CNN platforms June 19, with artists including Earth, Wind & Fire, the Roots, Robert Glasper, Mickey Guyton, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter and Jhené Aiko. Virtually every major genre of music will be represented in the lineup, including R&B, classical, hip-hop, country, pop, gospel and jazz. Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#Television#Paramount#Covid
Variety

‘Book of Queer’ Creator Eric Cervini Teaches LGBTQ History, Like How Abraham Lincoln Might’ve Been Gay

Click here to read the full article. Finding LGBTQ actors to cast in the new history docuseries “The Book of Queer” wasn’t that difficult. No, producers didn’t ask the actors about their sexuality. “If you’re casting for a show called ‘Book of Queer,’ and you’re saying in the audition process, ‘Is there any particular reason you want to be on this show?,’ they’re going to tell us,” series creator Eric Cervini tells me. “Of course, we weren’t discriminating, but it was kind of self-selecting.’” The five-episode “Book of Queer,” which premieres Thursday on Discovery+, features multiple stories about queer history and queer individuals,...
SOCIETY
Variety

Queen Elizabeth and Royals Kick Off Jubilee Celebrations With Lavish Pageantry — But No Harry and Meghan

Click here to read the full article. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off on Thursday morning with a parade and flypast around Buckingham Palace, and the bittersweet acknowledgement that Britain is unlikely to experience anything quite like this ever again. The milestone marks 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth II, who took the crown at just 25 years old in February 1952. The U.K. has a special four-day bank holiday beginning Thursday to celebrate the 96 year old, who is the longest-serving monarch in British history. Although the Queen missed the Trooping the Color ceremony, she appeared on the...
U.K.
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee: How to Watch All of the Events

Click here to read the full article. This weekend, Britain will celebrate the landmark 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne with Platinum Jubilee weekend, a national bank holiday taking place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5. The Queen’s 70th anniversary occurred on Feb. 6, which marks the date where she took the throne at age 25 following the death of her father King George VI. Various celebrations in the U.K. have already taken place, leading up to the national holiday this weekend. The Jubilee will see a variety of public events, including Trooping the Colour,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Young Thug Denied Bond in RICO Case Against YSL

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Young Thug was denied bond at a hearing on Thursday in Atlanta for his role in the alleged Young Slime Life gang. In his announcement of the decision, Judge Ural Glanville said that he believes Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is a danger to the community and could intimidate witnesses if released. Glanville also said he has “some concerns” about Williams being a flight risk. “There has been significant proffers about Mr. Williams being a danger to the community,” Glanville said in his decision. “In particular, the state’s proffer that they...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘CSI’ Steward Jonathan Littman Exits Jerry Bruckheimer Television After 25 Years

Click here to read the full article. Jonathan Littman is exiting as CEO of Jerry Bruckheimer Televison after a 25-year run with the company that included launching the “CSI” and “The Amazing Race” franchises. Littman plans to segue into his own production company. The split came together amicably between longtime partners. He will remain involved with Bruckheimer TV’s current series including “CSI: Vegas” and “Amazing Race.” Littman was a programming executive at the Fox network when Jerry Bruckheimer recruited him to expand his production company into TV. He’s well-regarded in the industry as a hands-on producer who led Bruckheimer TV to its...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

WWE, Fox Eye $100,000-Plus Haul Through ‘Hell in a Cell’ NFT Collection Sale

Click here to read the full article. WWE stands to pin down some extra cash — and hopes to whip up fan enthusiasm — in its first sale of NFTs featuring the wrestling entertainment company’s top stars. WWE, together with Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs, on Friday, June 3, plans to launch its its first NFT (nonfungible token) sale on Moonsault, WWE’s official NFT marketplace. The limited-edition collection will comprise more than 10,000 “NFT Flips,” each featuring a WWE Superstar tied to the Hell in a Cell event, which in the U.S. will stream live this Sunday, June 5, on NBCUniversal’s...
WWE
Variety

Harry Styles Donates His Apple Commercial Paycheck to Refugee-Aid Organization

Click here to read the full article. As the new face of Apple AirPods’ spatial audio campaign, Harry Styles is featured in a colorful commercial singing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” from his new album, “Harry’s House.” Styles has announced he’s donating his appearance fee to the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid organization that is responding to the more than six million refugees being forced to flee Ukraine. The IRC tweeted its gratitude on Thursday morning just as the commercial aired: “Thank you to @HarryStyles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC. Working in more than 40...
CHARITIES
Variety

Lil Nas X Speaks Out On BET Awards Snub: ‘An Outstanding Zero Nominations Again’

Click here to read the full article. After the list of BET nominations was announced on Wednesday morning (June 1), Lil Nas X took to Twitter to vent his frustrations at the awards show for snubbing him for a second year — and on the first day of Pride Month, might we add. In a series of since-deleted tweets, the rapper called out the network for leaving him out of the nominations despite the success of his debut album “Montero,” which hailed the hit singles “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. “Montero,” was also nominated...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amazon’s Inclusion Playbook: One Year Later, What Has Changed?

Click here to read the full article. This time last year, one of the world’s largest corporations made a major statement about its expectations for diversity, equity and inclusion within its content operations. Amazon’s Prime Video and Amazon Studios published a detailed inclusion policy and playbook to spell out its guidelines and requirements for producers working on shows for the studio arm or commissioned by Prime Video. It was a concerted effort to be transparent and to tell the creative community “here’s what we think good looks like,” says Latasha Gillespie, head of global diversity, equity and inclusion for Prime Video,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Gets the Funko Pop Treatment (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. In October, Dwayne Johnson will transform into Black Adam for his first role in the DC Universe. But before he makes his on-screen debut as the infamous anti-hero (and sworn nemesis of Shazam), “The Rock” will be miniaturized in the form of everyone’s favorite Funko Pop! collectibles. The new “Black Adam” Funko Pop! collection dropped Thursday morning. In addition to Johnson’s Black Adam, it includes vinyl figures of Justice Society of America members Hawkman,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Disney Hires Apple Games Exec Mark Bozon to Head Metaverse Creative Strategy

Click here to read the full article. Disney hired Mark Bozon, a top gaming executive from Apple, as a senior creative leader for its cross-divisional Next Generation Storytelling initiative — which encompasses Disney’s “metaverse” ambitions. In a May 20 tweet, Bozon announced he was leaving Apple after 12 years, saying “I’m headed to an absolute dream job” (without revealing he was heading to Disney). Most recently, he served as games creative director for Apple Arcade, the tech giant’s game-subscription service. Bozon was hired by Mike White, Disney’s SVP of Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experiences, a 10-year company veteran who earlier this...
BUSINESS
Variety

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘We Cry Together’ Posts Biggest Drop in Billboard Hot 100 History — Kind of…

Click here to read the full article. Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together,” a harrowing enactment of an ugly argument between lovers, is not a song most people will want to hear more than once. And even though it is expected to be the next video from Lamar’s brilliant and challenging new album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” and premiered at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, it plummeted a record-setting 81 points in its second week — well, record-setting with an asterisk. XXL which noted the drop on Wednesday, cited unofficial sources, so we went to Billboard’s chart department to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy