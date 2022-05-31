ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'No tuition increase': Texas A&M University System confirms while citing inflation

By Joel Leal
 4 days ago
The Texas A&M University System has confirmed that tuition will not be increasing at its 11 campuses this fall.

“The Board is very focused on making a college education affordable for all Texans and pledges to make accessibility and fairness our highest priority,” Chairman of the Board Tim Leach said.

Chancellor John Sharp credited the system’s ability to control its costs to both supportive state officials and its own conservative fiscal management.

Financial experts have recently listed Texas A&M as their No. 1 " best value college ."

Meanwhile, the town of its flagship campus has been named the " best college town in Texas ."

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, educating more than 152,000 students.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

