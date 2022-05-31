ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Police investigate robberies at Hampton 7-Eleven, Popeyes

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBebR_0fvk9HJU00

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating two robberies that took place early Sunday morning.

The first robbery took place around 3:25 a.m., at the Popeyes located in the 5200 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

When officers arrived they located a broken drive-thru window. According to police, the suspect broke into the Popeyes through the drive-thru window and removed an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area.

Police describe the suspect as an unknown race man wearing a hoodie, a black mask, and gloves.

The second robbery took place around 3:53 a.m., at the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 3400 block of Commander Shepherd Boulevard.

According to the investigation, a man entered the business, implied a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he ran.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a grey and black plaid shirt, black undershirt, black hat, black pants, and glasses with a shirt covering his face.

The two robberies are not related.

If you have any information that could assist police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#7 Eleven#Police
13News Now

Man dies in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle near the Langley Speedway in Hampton late Thursday night. The first 911 call about the crash came in a few minutes after 11 p.m. Police officers rushed to the area of Commander Shepard Boulevard and Research Drive,...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy