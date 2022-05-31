ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potentially ‘Severe’ Thunderstorms Could Bring 60mph Winds And Half-Dollar Sized Hail To Chicago Today

By Elliot McGowan
 4 days ago

The storms could bring large hail and damaging winds.

The sunny spells we’ve been treated to of late are expected to turn to scattered thunderstorms later today that could become “severe”. According to National Weather Service, between the hours of 3 pm and 10 pm potential severe weather could bring threats of “large hail and damaging winds”. Wind gusts could reportedly reach up to 60 miles per hour with the capability of downing large branches while hailstones “up to the size of half dollars” will have the capability of denting cars.

In addition to damaging hail and strong winds, the storms could cause localized flooding. Cooler temperatures and less-severe weather will return Wednesday through the end of the week with more harmless showers expected on Thursday.

As ever, you can head to the National Weather Service website for all the latest weather forecasts and warnings. Stay safe out there!

[Featured image from Shutterstock]

See more: 7 Natural Wonders Of Illinois: The Most Amazing Natural Spectacles Near Chicago

Comments / 16

M. Kelley
4d ago

I love storms, as long as there is no destruction and NO ONE DIES in the storms. otherwise they are neat

Reply(2)
15
Ruben77
4d ago

I work 3rd shift . I'll be at work hoping the power goes off again so they can send us home 😁

Reply
5
