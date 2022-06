In 1964, the Boston Celtics defeated the (then) San Francisco Warriors 4-1 in the NBA Finals. At the time, you could be forgiven for assuming a rematch would be coming. With Wilt Chamberlain leading the way and a young Nate Thurmond ascending as a possible front-court partner, the Warriors should've controlled the Western Conference for years to come. Instead, the Warriors dealt Chamberlain to Philadelphia, and their second chance at the Celtics was put on hold. There were close calls in 2017 and 2018, but Boston lost in the Eastern Conference finals in both seasons. Now, finally, 58 years after that original matchup, Golden State and Boston will play for a championship yet again.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO