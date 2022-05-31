Cattaraugus County man arrested for kidnapping and assault

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested for kidnapping, assault, menacing and criminal mischief Monday.

According to New York State police, 59-year-old Frank Scarpa of Hinsdale allegedly went to the home of the 34-year-old victim around 4:15 p.m. Monday and assaulted the victim. Scarpa then allegedly forced the victim to another location and tied them to a chair and continued to assault them.

Police said Scarpa left and the victim was able to escape and went to the Crosby Mart on State Route 16 in the Town of Hinsdale. The victim called 911 and Scarpa was later arrested.

Scarpa was arraigned in the Town of Portville Court and remanded at the Cattaraugus County Jail with $50,000/$100,000 bail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the motive is still under investigation.