ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, OH

Edmond Wayne Crabtree – May 27, 2022

By Jarrod Slabaugh
wtuz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmond Wayne Crabtree, age 76, of 80880 Redeye Road, Freeport died unexpectedly at 8:26 p.m. at home surrounded by his family on Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born June 1, 1945, in Twin City Hospital, Dennison, Ohio to the late John Paul Crabtree and Hazel Lucille Simpson Crabtree....

wtuz.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtuz.com

Thomas W. Milburn, Sr. – May 30, 2022

Thomas W. Milburn, Sr. age 81, formerly of Midvale, died peacefully in his son’s home, while surrounded by his family Monday, May 30, 2022. Born November 22, 1940 in Gilmore, he was the son of the late Charles F. and Nova A. (Dearth) Milburn. Tom was a veteran having served with the United States Army and retired from the Village of Midvale where he worked as Street Superintendent. He also served the villages of Midvale, Barnhill, and Brightwood as Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department for over twenty years. Tom served the Village of Midvale as a police officer and served on Village Council. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved traveling and when he wasn’t working, volunteering, or traveling, Tom could almost always be found mowing grass or working on his mower.
MIDVALE, OH
wtuz.com

Kevin Scott Atkinson – May 27, 2022

Kevin Scott Atkinson, age 56, of New Philadelphia, died unexpectedly, Friday, May 27, 2022, while on his way to work at Baltic Elementary. Born on November 3, 1965, Kevin was the son of Robert W. (Clara) Atkinson of Dover and the late Linda R. Smith Atkinson. He was a graduate...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Jack L. Griffin – June 1, 2022

Jack L. Griffin, age 87, of Dover, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Born July 21, 1934, in Uhrichsville, he was the son of the late Clarence C. and Harriet McMasters Griffin. Jack graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1952 and served in the United States Army Reserve as part of the Railway Operating Battalion. Jack married the former Loretta F. Weaver on August 28, 1953; the couple shared 58 years of marriage prior to Loretta’s passing on December 9, 2011. He was employed by the City of Dover Police Department in 1959 and served the department as Chief of Police from 1973 until his retirement in 1985. Following his time with the police department, he went to work for Buehler’s in Dover, in maintenance, where he was employed for some 25 years. Jack was dedicated, honorable, kind, and always maintained a good sense of humor.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

John Dean Warren – May 30, 2022

John Dean Warren, 79, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation Center, after a period of declining health. Born October 8, 1942, in Dover, he was the only child of the late Ernest Clyde Warren and Betty Jane (Hodkinson) Warren-Carpenter. A lifelong area resident, John had worked for several local restaurants over the years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and going to car shows, and he loved working with his hands doing carpentry and crafts.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dennison, OH
City
Freeport, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Bellefontaine, OH
City
Wayne, OH
wtuz.com

Starr E. Grasselli – May 30, 2022

Starr E. Grasselli, 58, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer. Ralph J. and Nancy L. (Richards) Grasselli were blessed with the arrival of their shooting “Starr” in Dover, Ohio on October 14, 1963. After graduating from New Philadelphia...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Margie Louise Greenwood – May 27, 2022

Margie Louise Greenwood, 81, of Uhrichsville, Ohio passed away on May 27, 2022, at Union Hospital in Dover following a brief illness. Born on November 12, 1940, in Dennison, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Irene Augusta (Losey) Weaver. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Peggy Stewart and Jean Weaver, her beloved daughter, Penny Jean Greenwood, and son-in-law, Steve Wilkett.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Beverly Jean Patterson – May 26, 2022

Beverly Jean Patterson, age 80, of New Philadelphia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 20, 1941, in Uhrichsville, Ohio, Bev was the daughter of the late Glen and Theada (Rennicker) Fanti. Bev was loved by each person...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

John Kenneth Mathews, Jr. – May 10, 2022

On May 10th, 2022, John Kenneth Mathews, Jr., 66, my husband, passed away with me by his bedside, peacefully & into the arms of God at Ohio State University. John was previously from Newcomerstown until moving from Texas to Zanesville. He fought hard when he was diagnosed with cancer in June of 2020, until this different type of cancer showed up, overtaking his liver.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Paul
Person
John Wayne
wtuz.com

Margaret Louise Treherne – May 26, 2022

Margaret Louise Treherne, 84, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison. Born August 15, 1937, near Uhrichsville, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Raymond and Mary Mildred (Wright) Irwin and a lifelong area resident. Margaret will be deeply missed...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Kent State Tusc Honors Local Residents

Nick McWilliams reporting – Kent State University Tuscarawas has distributed their yearly Community Service Award and Distinguished Alumni Award. For their work with education with their own scholarship fund, John and Peggy Stratton of New Philadelphia received the first nod. John Stratton was a founding member of the New...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Miss Clayland Preparing for Miss Ohio

Mary Alice Reporting – With twenty-two candidates competing, the current Miss Clayland is getting ready for the Miss Ohio program with the first preliminary night on Thursday, June 16th. Emma Rose Lewis, who is a graduate student of Kent State University with a BA in Broadcasting and Mass Communications,...
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Dennison Railroad Festival Running June 1st – 4th

Mary Alice Reporting – An annual event returns to the Village of Dennison for the next four days. The Dennison Railroad Festival brings in vendors, entertainment, and rides for the enjoyment of any resident. The midway opens today at 5 pm with the first happenings being the queen contest...
DENNISON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin City Hospital#Lakeland High School#Bonanza#Koch Funeral Home
wtuz.com

Grants for Local Meatpacking Facilities

Nick McWilliams reporting – State funds will be used for bolstering food supply chains in Ohio, with some funds going to local operations. The announcement came Wednesday from Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. A total of 75 meat processing locations will receive a combined $15 million...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

More than $1 Million to be Invested in Tusc, Holmes Counties

Nick McWilliams reporting – Senator Jay Hottinger announced on Tuesday more than a million dollars worth of investment in Tuscarawas and Holmes Counties. The funds are a part of the 31st Senate District and are written into the yearly Capital Budget. The Tuscarawas Convention and Visitors Bureau will receive...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

More Details on New Phila Sink Hole

Mary Alice Reporting – A sinkhole appeared on a New Philadelphia street and the service department is working to fix the issue. Excavation started Wednesday morning to find out the cause with City Service Director Ron McAbier noting that at the nearby intersection, there is a sanitary and a storm manhole and there was a failure at the connection points.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

One Fatality in US 250 Head-On Collision

A portion of US 250, outside of Dennison, was shut down for roughly four hours Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 5am, in Union Township, and emergency crews from Dennison Warrick Fire Department responded. Also on scene, was the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post and Sgt....
DENNISON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wtuz.com

State Route Closure Upcoming Outside Mineral City

Nick McWilliams reporting – Starting at the beginning of June, a well-traveled stretch of Stage Route 800 will close for more than two months. The major rehabilitation project will shutter the state route for at least 75 days to start things. Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 Public Information...
MINERAL CITY, OH
wtuz.com

19-year-old Facing Multiple Charges After Chase

On Saturday, at 7:16 pm a Coshocton County Sheriff’s deputy clocked a silver Honda traveling at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone heading west on US 36 near CR 495. The deputy attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued westbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned onto CR 23 heading north in an attempt to evade law enforcement.
MARY ALICE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy