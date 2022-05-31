Triad family heartbroken after food truck stolen

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men in a white truck ripped away one Triad family’s dream, and their only way to make money.

“Hopefully a miracle comes out of nowhere to hopefully find it,” said Katia Cortes.

Her parents run the food truck Tacos la Chula . After 20 years of working for someone else, Carlos and Candida Cortes decided to become their own bosses. “Tacos, quesadillas, tortas,” said Candida. “They’re really delicious and people really like them.”

Carolos and Candida saved money for over a year and in May of 2021 handed over $60,000 for a brand new food truck.

They took the truck to parties and events, but mainly served homecooked meals to people right from the parking spot they rent on Old Thomasville Road. The best part for the family is meeting new people who love their food.

Then, on May 19th, they watched someone take their dream. “They saw it from afar at first, my mom was like, is that our trailer, and then my dad said no I don’t think it is,” said Katia.

They were heading to the truck to work on it when they passed it, less than a mile from where it’s normally parked, going over Business 85 headed towards Thomasville.

Two guys in a white truck had it hitched to the back of their vehicle.

Carlos and Candida couldn’t believe what they saw and tried to turn around to drive after them, but couldn’t because of the traffic.

“She feels like she can’t do anything because they don’t have the food truck also they can’t gain any money, any income,” said Katia about her parents.

Carlos and Candida say they aren’t mad, it makes them sad to think someone would steal another person’s business.

They just want to keep doing what they love. “I mean we’re a hardworking family, all they want to do is work and keep going,” said Katia.

If you have any information about the truck you’re asked to call the High Point Police Department.

