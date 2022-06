We know that Chicago PD Season 10 is definitely happening. When can we expect the season to premiere on NBC? Here’s what we know so far. After that intense season finale, we have one major question. What is Voight going to do next? Anna died partly because of his lies. He may also feel responsible because he kept her in as an untrained undercover CI for longer than she wanted to be there. She was cracking, and he refused to pull her.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO