US Marshals, police arrest Fort Valley murder suspect

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Have you seen this bike?. Butts County Deputies are looking for the pictured dirt bike, which was stolen from a residence off Shiloh Rd. According to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, the suspect met with the seller of the dirt bike and asked for a test drive. He then drove away without returning it.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO