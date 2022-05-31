US Marshals, police arrest Fort Valley murder suspect

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A months-long investigation in Bibb County leaves a man in jail on gun and drug charges. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they arrested 32-year-old Antwan Cornelius Brooks following an investigation that lasted many months. Brooks was arrested Thursday and a local gas station. Detectives were able to seize over 135 grams of methamphetamines. Following his arrest, investigators also recovered a gun, more meth, and over 4-thousand dollars.
