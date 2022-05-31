ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

US Marshals, police arrest Fort Valley murder suspect

By Claire Helm
wgxa.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A murder suspect wanted by Fort Valley police is in...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 1

Related
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Months-long investigation nets arrest on gun and drug charges

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A months-long investigation in Bibb County leaves a man in jail on gun and drug charges. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they arrested 32-year-old Antwan Cornelius Brooks following an investigation that lasted many months. Brooks was arrested Thursday and a local gas station. Detectives were able to seize over 135 grams of methamphetamines. Following his arrest, investigators also recovered a gun, more meth, and over 4-thousand dollars.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Valley, GA
Crime & Safety
Peach County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Peach County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Fort Valley, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges following months-long investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 32-year-old man is now in custody following a months-long drug investigation. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Antwan Cornelius Brooks was arrested after members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized more than 135 grams of methamphetamines. Warrants were issued for his arrest, and he was located Thursday night at a local gas station.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dirt bike stolen in Butts County

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Have you seen this bike?. Butts County Deputies are looking for the pictured dirt bike, which was stolen from a residence off Shiloh Rd. According to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, the suspect met with the seller of the dirt bike and asked for a test drive. He then drove away without returning it.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Wgxa
WALB 10

Man dies in Berrien Co. police chase

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A Ray City man died after a police chase with deputies in Berrien County, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP). GSP said on Wednesday, around 2 a.m., GSP Post 13 in Tifton was requested to assist Berrien County deputies with a chase involving a 2013 Yahama motorcycle.
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Bibb inmate found dead in cell identified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking into the death of an inmate that was serving time at the Bibb County Jail. A 40-year-old male was found unconscious in his cell at around 9:02p.m., Thursday evening. Deputies and medical staff at the Jail attempted to revive the male. He was pronounced deceased by Coroner Leon Jones.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgxa.tv

Murder trial for Ricky Dubose recessed under judge orders

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- The minutes turned into hours on day three of the death penalty murder trial of Ricky Dubose. Four to be exact, before Judge Allison Burleson announced a kink in the legal process. "I've learned through the parties that an unforeseen issue that has arisen that necessitates...
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Centerville police looking for person in connection to theft

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Centerville police are asking for your help identifying someone in connection to a case. According to police, they're looking to identify the person pictured in regards to a theft. Police said they're just wanted for questioning at this time. If you have any information you're...
CENTERVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

MISSING: Macon man not seen, heard from for several days

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man who hasn't been seen or heard from since the morning of May 29. According to the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Matthew Brock Mayhew walked away from his home that morning, and hasn't been in contact with his family since then.
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

Shooting arrest leads to Dooly drug bust

VIENNA, GA – A Crisp County couple is staying in the Dooly County Jail after their Wednesday arrest at an area hotel. Crisp County deputies say they were looking to take 25 year old Dennis Keen into custody on three counts of aggravated assault, relating to an earlier shooting in Cordele.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Report: Dublin police investigating after argument leads to shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Dublin police are investigating a shooting that happened over the Memorial Day Weekend. According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of Central Ave. around 2:18 a.m. Saturday. When they first got the call, police were unaware it...
DUBLIN, GA
WALB 10

Police investigating fire at Albany motel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a fire at an Albany motel early Friday morning. The Albany Police Department (APD) said the fire happened at Royal Inn Motel, 821 W. Highland Avenue, around 4 a.m. When fire crews arrived at the scene, firefighters reported heavy flames coming...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy