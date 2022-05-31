ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Set Off a Box Office Sonic Boom

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahXR6_0fvk7U2l00

Frayed nerves can’t begin to describe the mood as Paramount and Skydance finally began firing up the engines to release the Tom Cruise -starrer Top Gun: Maverick after a decade in the making, two years of release delays due to the pandemic and dramatic changes in consumer behavior.

The $170 million movie was always a risk despite Cruise’s star status, considering it was a sequel to a 1986 film that hit theaters more than three decades ago.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Worry not. Top Gun: Maverick more than delivered when flying into theaters over the long Memorial Day weekend, earning a massive $160.5 million to secure the biggest opening of all time for the holiday, not adjusted for inflation. And it was easily the biggest opening ever for Cruise, according to Comscore. The key reason: Moviegoers over the age of 35 — a demo that has been largely MIA since the pandemic struck — turned out in force.

“I think it opens the door to what is possible,” says Paramount’s domestic distribution president Chris Aronson. Heading into the weekend, tracking had showed Top Gun 2 posting a four-day gross of $95 million.

Throughout the weekend, the estimates kept climbing. Top Gun 2 is now guaranteed to earn $300 million-plus by the end of its domestic run and become Cruise’s biggest earner of all time. War of the Worlds is his highest to date with $234.4 million, followed by Mission: Impossible — Fallout ($220.2 million), according to Comscore.

Adds Imax president of entertainment Megan Colligan: “A whole segment of moviegoers have just come out for first time. Top Gun is an exceptional movie, and there is a really excellent lineup of movies coming down the pike. You really need that one-two-punch.” She’s referring to fellow event pics Jurassic World: Dominion , Elvis , Lightyear and Minions: Rise of Gru .

Here’s what to know about the success of Top Gun: Maverick .

The power of appealing to (nearly) all demos.

Until now, the big box office winners of the pandemic era have been superhero films fueled by moviegoers in the 18-34 age group (think Spider-Man: No Way Home ). Top Gun 2 shattered that pattern in luring consumers 18 and older (teenagers were the only lagging demo).

Among ticket buyers, 55 percent were 35 and older, including 38 percent over 45 and 18 percent over 55, an unheard-of stat today. By way of comparison, on Doctor Strange 2 ‘s opening weekend at least 66 percent of ticket buyers were 34 and younger.

At the same time, 21 percent of Top Gun ticket buyers were between the ages of 18 and 24, meaning the film resonated across generations.

“If you had told me the biggest quadrant would be 18 to 24, I would have told you that you are out of your mind,” says Aronson. “The fact that it is equally spread across all age groups tells you a great deal. You are usually weighted in one or two quadrants on opening weekend.”

Males made up 58 percent those going to see the film.

The Magic of Critics and Audiences Being in Sync

Top Gun: Maverick earned glowing reviews from critics and a coveted A+ CinemaScore from audiences.

Very few Hollywood tentpoles have earned the coveted A+ grade; among them are some of the top-grossing titles of all time globally, including Titanic , Avengers: Endgame and the third-biggest domestically, Spider-Man: No Way Home .

Top Gun 2 also earned stellar exits on PostTrak, a real-time exit polling service, including five out of five stars.

On the critics’ side, the movie currently boasts a 96 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Power of Smaller Cities

Top Gun: Maverick played well across America (the only region that under-indexed was was the Northeast).

Top markets that over-indexed included Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Diego, Tampa, Portland, Kansas City, Nashville, Oklahoma City and Jacksonville, while the top markets that under-indexed included New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore.

Top-grossing theaters came from a diverse geographically swath, including Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, San Antonio, Knoxville, Salt Lake City, Denver, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Tampa, Seattle, Phoenix, Fresno and Orlando. Premium-format screens were 22 percent of the overall box office, while Imax screens were 15 percent of overall box office.

Don’t Forget Overseas

Overseas, Top Gun 2 is doing equally impressive business, considering it’s a pro-American military movie. The film opened to $124 million from 62 markets for an early global haul of at least $248 million through Sunday and more than $280 million through Monday. The movie marked Cruise’s top opening weekend ever in 32 markets and Paramount’s biggest live-action bow in 18, led by the U.K. ($19.4 million) and followed by France ($11.7 million) and Australia ($10.7 million). Top Gun 2 lands in South Korea next month.

Box office pundits aren’t yet ready to call an overseas number for the movie in terms of how much it will ultimately earn.

Top Gun: Maverick isn’t expected to play in China, while no Hollywood studio is presently releasing films in Russia.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again

Jennifer Connelly has been acting professionally for nearly 40 years, and even she has never experienced anything quite like Top Gun: Maverick. In the legacy sequel to Tony Scott’s Top Gun (1986), Connelly reunites with her Only the Brave director, Joseph Kosinski, as she plays Penny Benjamin, a former flame of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise). Penny, who’s now a single mother and bar owner, was actually mentioned twice in the original film, indicating that her flings with Maverick ended rather dramatically.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Diary: Why Tom Cruise Is Our Biggest -- and Most Elusive -- Movie StarCannes: Imax...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise's Changing Face Over The Years Sparks Plastic Surgery Buzz: See Photos Of His Transformation

When it comes to plastic surgery in Hollywood, most of us immediately think of stars like the Kardashians or the women part of the Real Housewives franchise — but plenty of famous men have had their appearance altered over the years as well.One of the most notable is Tom Cruise, whose face seems to change every now and then, though, according to The Sun, he told Playboy magazine in 2012 that he hasn't ever gone under the knife and "never would."That being said, a photo is worth a thousand words, so check out the actor's transformation below!1986The heartthrob sent pulses...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Elvis
Person
Ridley Scott
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Consumer Behavior#Paramount#Star#Comscore#Mia
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Val Kilmer?

Val Kilmer, 62, is an American actor who made a name for himself in Hollywood in the late 1980s. Now, Kilmer is revisiting a character that helped catapult him to fame: Iceman from "Top Gun."  With...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

BREAKING: Qatari royal Kasia Gallanio was found dead in Spain

Former Qatari princess Kasia Gallanio died at the age of 45. According to reports, Gallanio was found at her home in Marbella, Spain, by the local police. The French newspaper Le Parisien informed that her body showed no signs of physical violence, and investigations indicate she might have...
WORLD
Cinema Blend

Tom Cruise Surprised One Of His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Stars With An Impromptu Flight And Aerobatic Maneuvers While Filming

The upcoming legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick has been receiving a lot of pre-release press for the aerial sequences captured by director Joseph Kosinski, as well as the intense boot camp leading man Tom Cruise put his co-stars through so that they could convincingly play Naval aviators who are worthy of the Top Gun label. Young guns like Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro knew what they were signing up for when they took their parts in Top Gun: Maverick (including, it seems, training for the shirtless beach football scene). Jennifer Connelly, however, got a little bit more than she bargained for while filming a scene for the sequel.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Bo Hopkins, ‘American Graffiti’ Actor, Dies at 80

Bo Hopkins, a prolific actor known for his roles in the seminal Oscar-winning drama “Midnight Express” and George Lucas’ “American Graffiti,” has died at 80. His wife of 33 years, Sian, confirmed that he died Saturday morning at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys as a result of a heart attack suffered on May 9, per the Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy