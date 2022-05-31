Salvation Army prepares for increased food demand as enhanced SNAP benefits end in Indiana

Nonprofit organizations serving Jefferson County encouraged to apply. Madison, IN–The Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County Annual Competitive Grant Cycle is now open for applications. Online applications will be accepted until August 12, 2022, at Noon. During last year’s cycle, the Community Foundation awarded over $248,000 to 16 nonprofit organizations that serve Jefferson County. Competitive grants are made possible by Flexible Community Funds and Field of Interest Funds. Flexible Community Funds give the Community Foundation Grants Committee the flexibility to assist in fulfilling the ever-changing needs and dreams of Jefferson County’s citizens. Grants from Field of Interest Funds are chosen to benefit a specific interest, such as the arts, the environment, or youth development. Organizations must create a profile and complete the online request application available at www.cfmjc.org. “We welcome 501(c)3 organizations interested in applying to call us with any questions they may have about the application process,” said Community Foundation staff member Kelly Miller, who oversees the Competitive Grants process. “We’re here and available to help applicants put their best foot forward.” Miller shared some tips when applying for grants: -Don’t wait until the last minute to submit your application. -Set a realistic timeline for and demonstrate sustainability of the project. -Break out the specific costs of the project, include pricing quotes, and only show costs and data related to serving Jefferson County. -Make sure 100% of your Board of Directors contribute financially to your organization. -Don’t apply with a project that will be completed before the end of September 2022. -Don’t assume that your request amount is too large or too small. Established in 1991 by a group of local volunteers, the Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County fulfills the mission of building a strong, vibrant community by helping donors provide perpetual funding for the people, projects, and passions of Jefferson County. In the past 31 years, the Community Foundation has reinvested over $15.5 million dollars into the community through grants and scholarships. For more information about the Community Foundation Competitive Grant Cycle, visit www.cfmjc.org/grants, contact Kelly Miller at 812-274-0242, or email kelly@cfmjc.org.

