‘America’s Got Talent’ cast says Season 17 could be the best

By Stephanie Thompson
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

(NBC) — That summer-long talent search begins anew Tuesday night as “America’s Got Talent” starts a new season with all-new auditions.

One of these years the “AGT” talent pool might just run dry, but this is not that year.

NBC’s 2022 primetime summer season lineup

“When we started, the first two days were broken, not good at all,” revealed show creator and judge Simon Cowell. “On day 3, everything changed.  And from that point on, everything I wanted, we got.”

And that bit of everything, including a rapping magician, keeps “AGT” flying high.

“People always say to me, ‘Doesn’t it get boring after a while,’ and I say, ‘How can it be?’” said judge Heidi Klum. “You would think it’s hard to wow us, but honestly, they’re wowing us.”

Judges who have seen a lot have not seen everything.

“The singing, the magicians, the ventriloquist, everything has gone to another level,” said judge Sofia Vergara.

Opportunities that could change the contestants’ lives.

“It takes so much courage to get out there and do your thing and do your dream for everyone to judge you,” said host Terry Crews.

New shows and old favorites: NBC announces its 2022 fall lineup

In fact, the season has so much talent Cowell had a simple request for the network.

“NBC, we need an extra live show,” quipped Cowell. “We have a lot of great contestants, we’re going to have a nightmare cutting them down, so I need one more show please.”

For some million-dollar dreams.

“America’s Got Talent” premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m., followed by the “Dancing with Myself” debut at 10 p.m.

MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Got Talent#Nbc#Agt
THEATER & DANCE
CELEBRITIES
THEATER & DANCE
