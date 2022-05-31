Margaret Louise Treherne – May 26, 2022

Thomas W. Milburn, Sr. age 81, formerly of Midvale, died peacefully in his son’s home, while surrounded by his family Monday, May 30, 2022. Born November 22, 1940 in Gilmore, he was the son of the late Charles F. and Nova A. (Dearth) Milburn. Tom was a veteran having served with the United States Army and retired from the Village of Midvale where he worked as Street Superintendent. He also served the villages of Midvale, Barnhill, and Brightwood as Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department for over twenty years. Tom served the Village of Midvale as a police officer and served on Village Council. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved traveling and when he wasn’t working, volunteering, or traveling, Tom could almost always be found mowing grass or working on his mower.
