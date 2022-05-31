ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

Margaret Louise Treherne – May 26, 2022

By Jarrod Slabaugh
wtuz.com
 2 days ago

Margaret Louise Treherne, 84, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison. Born August 15, 1937, near Uhrichsville, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Raymond and Mary Mildred (Wright) Irwin and a lifelong area resident. Margaret will...

wtuz.com

wtuz.com

John Dean Warren – May 30, 2022

John Dean Warren, 79, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation Center, after a period of declining health. Born October 8, 1942, in Dover, he was the only child of the late Ernest Clyde Warren and Betty Jane (Hodkinson) Warren-Carpenter. A lifelong area resident, John had worked for several local restaurants over the years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and going to car shows, and he loved working with his hands doing carpentry and crafts.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Tammy Gayle Foote – May 29, 2022

Tammy Gayle Foote, 61, of Beach City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home. She was born in Dennison on February 6, 1961, to James F. and Mary Ann (Rauzi) Foote. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Nelson) Mast of Strasburg; grandchildren, Jaden, Jonathan, and...
BEACH CITY, OH
wtuz.com

Thomas W. Milburn, Sr. – May 30, 2022

Thomas W. Milburn, Sr. age 81, formerly of Midvale, died peacefully in his son’s home, while surrounded by his family Monday, May 30, 2022. Born November 22, 1940 in Gilmore, he was the son of the late Charles F. and Nova A. (Dearth) Milburn. Tom was a veteran having served with the United States Army and retired from the Village of Midvale where he worked as Street Superintendent. He also served the villages of Midvale, Barnhill, and Brightwood as Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department for over twenty years. Tom served the Village of Midvale as a police officer and served on Village Council. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved traveling and when he wasn’t working, volunteering, or traveling, Tom could almost always be found mowing grass or working on his mower.
MIDVALE, OH
wtuz.com

Frederick Alfred Herkner – May 19, 2022

Frederick Alfred Herkner, age 76, of Vansickle Road, Tippecanoe died at home Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born October 8, 1945, in Akron City Hospital, Akron; a son of the late Gustav Albert Herkner and Louise Marie Doepel Herkner. He was a machinist for the steel industry. Fred was...
TIPPECANOE, OH
City
Dennison, OH
City
Irwin, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Uhrichsville, OH
wtuz.com

Daniel Vay Judy – May 26, 2022

Daniel Vay Judy, 87, of Dover passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia. Born in Dover on October 20, 1934, he was the son of the late Carl and Marie (Arbogast) Judy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five brothers; Dave, John, George, Paul, and Byron Judy.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

John E. France Jr. – May 23, 2022

John E. France Jr., age 73, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Monday morning, May 23, 2022, in his residence surrounded by his loving family after an 18-month battle with Leukemia. Even while going through chemo, it was noted that he always had a joke and a smile for other patients at TriCounty Hematology and Oncology. He was strong in his faith and attended Bisel United Methodist Church.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Ronald Lee Swigert – May 30, 2022

Ronald Lee Swigert, 72, passed away on May 30, 2022, in Akron Summa Health surrounded by his wife and children. Born on May 24, 1950, he was the eldest child of the late Lester and Betty (Shearrow) Swigert and a lifelong resident of Tuscarawas County. Graduated from New Philadelphia High School in the class of 1968, and honorably served in the US Army like his father before him, receiving advanced training in artillery and specializing in sound ranging at Fort Still in Oklahoma before serving in Dong Hai, Vietnam during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he went on to work for FabOhio Inc. for over twenty years, a proud member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge 2475, before complications from Agent Orange exposure lead to his retirement.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Edmond Wayne Crabtree – May 27, 2022

Edmond Wayne Crabtree, age 76, of 80880 Redeye Road, Freeport died unexpectedly at 8:26 p.m. at home surrounded by his family on Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born June 1, 1945, in Twin City Hospital, Dennison, Ohio to the late John Paul Crabtree and Hazel Lucille Simpson Crabtree. He...
FREEPORT, OH
wtuz.com

Kevin Scott Atkinson – May 27, 2022

Kevin Scott Atkinson, age 56, of New Philadelphia, died unexpectedly, Friday, May 27, 2022, while on his way to work at Baltic Elementary. Born on November 3, 1965, Kevin was the son of Robert W. (Clara) Atkinson of Dover and the late Linda R. Smith Atkinson. He was a graduate...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Norma Jean Holcomb – May 28, 2022

Norma Jean Holcomb, 85, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in New Dawn Retirement Community on May 28, 2022. Born in Leavittsville, OH on February 24, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Stella L. (Guess) Gantz. She was employed with both the Holiday Inn and...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Starr E. Grasselli – May 30, 2022

Starr E. Grasselli, 58, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer. Ralph J. and Nancy L. (Richards) Grasselli were blessed with the arrival of their shooting “Starr” in Dover, Ohio on October 14, 1963. After graduating from New Philadelphia...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

John Kenneth Mathews, Jr. – May 10, 2022

On May 10th, 2022, John Kenneth Mathews, Jr., 66, my husband, passed away with me by his bedside, peacefully & into the arms of God at Ohio State University. John was previously from Newcomerstown until moving from Texas to Zanesville. He fought hard when he was diagnosed with cancer in June of 2020, until this different type of cancer showed up, overtaking his liver.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

Beverly Jean Patterson – May 26, 2022

Beverly Jean Patterson, age 80, of New Philadelphia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 20, 1941, in Uhrichsville, Ohio, Bev was the daughter of the late Glen and Theada (Rennicker) Fanti. Bev was loved by each person...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Dennison Railroad Festival Running June 1st – 4th

Mary Alice Reporting – An annual event returns to the Village of Dennison for the next four days. The Dennison Railroad Festival brings in vendors, entertainment, and rides for the enjoyment of any resident. The midway opens today at 5 pm with the first happenings being the queen contest...
DENNISON, OH
wtuz.com

Kent State Tusc Honors Local Residents

Nick McWilliams reporting – Kent State University Tuscarawas has distributed their yearly Community Service Award and Distinguished Alumni Award. For their work with education with their own scholarship fund, John and Peggy Stratton of New Philadelphia received the first nod. John Stratton was a founding member of the New...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

George Elmer Sours – May 26, 2022

George Elmer Sours, age 82, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health. Born on February 22, 1940, in his home in Goshen Township, Ohio, George was the son of the late Elmer and Grace (Miller) Sours.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Miss Clayland Preparing for Miss Ohio

Mary Alice Reporting – With twenty-two candidates competing, the current Miss Clayland is getting ready for the Miss Ohio program with the first preliminary night on Thursday, June 16th. Emma Rose Lewis, who is a graduate student of Kent State University with a BA in Broadcasting and Mass Communications,...
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

One Fatality in US 250 Head-On Collision

A portion of US 250, outside of Dennison, was shut down for roughly four hours Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 5am, in Union Township, and emergency crews from Dennison Warrick Fire Department responded. Also on scene, was the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post and Sgt....
DENNISON, OH
wtuz.com

More than $1 Million to be Invested in Tusc, Holmes Counties

Nick McWilliams reporting – Senator Jay Hottinger announced on Tuesday more than a million dollars worth of investment in Tuscarawas and Holmes Counties. The funds are a part of the 31st Senate District and are written into the yearly Capital Budget. The Tuscarawas Convention and Visitors Bureau will receive...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

More Details on New Phila Sink Hole

Mary Alice Reporting – A sinkhole appeared on a New Philadelphia street and the service department is working to fix the issue. Excavation started Wednesday morning to find out the cause with City Service Director Ron McAbier noting that at the nearby intersection, there is a sanitary and a storm manhole and there was a failure at the connection points.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

