Margie Louise Greenwood – May 27, 2022

Ronald Lee Swigert, 72, passed away on May 30, 2022, in Akron Summa Health surrounded by his wife and children. Born on May 24, 1950, he was the eldest child of the late Lester and Betty (Shearrow) Swigert and a lifelong resident of Tuscarawas County. Graduated from New Philadelphia High School in the class of 1968, and honorably served in the US Army like his father before him, receiving advanced training in artillery and specializing in sound ranging at Fort Still in Oklahoma before serving in Dong Hai, Vietnam during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he went on to work for FabOhio Inc. for over twenty years, a proud member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge 2475, before complications from Agent Orange exposure lead to his retirement.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO