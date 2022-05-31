George Elmer Sours – May 26, 2022

Jack L. Griffin, age 87, of Dover, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Born July 21, 1934, in Uhrichsville, he was the son of the late Clarence C. and Harriet McMasters Griffin. Jack graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1952 and served in the United States Army Reserve as part of the Railway Operating Battalion. Jack married the former Loretta F. Weaver on August 28, 1953; the couple shared 58 years of marriage prior to Loretta’s passing on December 9, 2011. He was employed by the City of Dover Police Department in 1959 and served the department as Chief of Police from 1973 until his retirement in 1985. Following his time with the police department, he went to work for Buehler’s in Dover, in maintenance, where he was employed for some 25 years. Jack was dedicated, honorable, kind, and always maintained a good sense of humor.

DOVER, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO