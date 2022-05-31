ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Performs For Second Night In A Row In The U.K. As Amber Heard Verdict Looms

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
MEGA

Johnny Depp is keeping busy as the Amber Heard verdict looms. On Monday, May 30, the actor, 58, appeared alongside British guitarist Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star got a standing ovation from his fans, and they couldn't help but support him via social media. “Johnny is an absolute mad man… leaves court Friday. playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday withJeff Beck mind blown," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "What a creative and courageous man."

The night before, Depp played onstage with Beck at Sheffield City Hall. Beck released the song "Isolation" with Depp in April 2020.

SWOON! JOHNNY DEPP'S TRANSFORMATION FROM YOUNG HEARTTHROB TO AWARD WINNING ACTOR: PHOTOS

On Friday, May 27, Depp and Heard's trial wrapped. In 2018, the actress, 36, wrote an op-ed in which she claimed she was a victim of abuse. Though she didn't name Depp, he sued her for defamation. Heard then countersued.

A seven-person jury started deliberating after the trial came to a conclusion.

AMBER HEARD EMOTIONALLY ADMITS SHE RECEIVED DEATH THREATS DURING JOHNNY DEPP DEFAMATION TRIAL

During the trial, the dad-of-two spoke about his music career and how it is his passion.

While on the stand, Depp claimed that his ex threw a liquor bottle at him , which cut off the tip of his finger. "Why would I ruin the only thing that was really good in my life aside from my children?" he said about the incident impacting him playing guitar. "When this finger went, the tip of this finger went, the only thing I could think in my mind was thank God it wasn't the left hand, which is the fret hand. ... If I would have lost a finger from [my left hand] I would've had to learn how to play the guitar all over again."

Heard denied the occurrence ever happened.

Depp also claimed that he has never struck a woman before. "No human being is perfect , certainly not. None of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out," he stated.

