How YOU can get involved with Moms Demand Action in Tampa Bay

By Laura Byrne
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 4 days ago

It still feels raw. We all are sharing in the grief and anger about the senseless murder of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school –at the hands of a madman who was practically a child himself. A person, who upon his recent 18th birthday, was able to purchase the guns he […]

Comments / 3

The Sweetest Donut Shops in Tampa Bay Your Family Has to Try!

Donut Shops in Tampa Bay that will win over your kids and your taste buds!. We set out to find Tampa Bay's best donuts. And boy, did we! But something else happened, too. With every succulent bite, similar stories began to emerge at every donut shop. Stories of risk and reward, of passion and perseverance. It became clear that the more involved and invested the shop owner, the better the donuts.
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine is for busy parents who want information they can trust about raising responsible children and teens. For many adults, being a parent is both the most rewarding and most challenging thing you’ll ever do. And as a parent, you’ll have your fair share of big, important issues to deal with through the years. But most parenting is about the little stuff—late-night conversations over cocoa, missed curfews (and resulting consequences), shared meals, playing catch in the park and daily help with homework. Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine gives you practical, positive ideas for dealing with the big stuff through your daily actions as a parent. It shows how the conversations, boundaries, guidance and modeling that you do as a parent add up to make a big difference. We want to be a great and valuable resource for local parents and families throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

 https://www.tampabayparenting.com/

