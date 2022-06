With 514 lost animals entering the shelter in the last 22 days, Cincinnati Animal CARE is currently housing more than double the amount of animals the shelter was built for and is dangerously overcrowded. Without immediate help from the community, the shelter will be forced to house multiple dogs per kennel, something that hasn’t been done in the Hamilton County Shelter since Cincinnati Animal CARE took over operations in August of 2020.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO