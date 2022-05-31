ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Muscadine Bloodline to perform at Phenix City Amphitheater

By Jessie Gibson
WTVM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A popular country duo is coming to Phenix City!. Muscadine Bloodline...

Where to Find Water This Summer

The summer is upon us! This is Alabama’s longest season, with temps in the 80s and 90s from May to October most years. If you’re looking for ways to cool off, here is a list of places your family can make a splash!. Fun in the Auburn Sun.
2 Alabama Brothers Find Big Dreams in Ice Cream Business

With their ice cream truck, and some help from their parents and the community, a pair of Pike County siblings are on a clear path — not a rocky road — to success. Tyler Whatley, 14, and younger brother Ethan Whatley, 8, are the owners and operators of 2 Brothers Frozen Treats, an ice cream truck business. Since 2019, the boys have traveled all over Pike County and surrounding counties selling about 60 flavors of frozen treats and bringing smiles to young and old alike. Upon request, they attend and host parties such as birthdays, family gatherings, baby showers and even funerals.
Senior center reopens in Columbus after closed for 2 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pandemic hasn’t been officially declared over yet - but it seems like each day we get back to normal one step at a time. For Muscogee County seniors, a big step happened this morning when a senior center was reopened. In March of 2020,...
Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots to host opening game Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hooty Hoo! The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots’ home opening game is this weekend. The opener is set for Saturday, June 3, with the first pitch being thrown at 7:05 p.m. The Hoots will take on the Choccolocco Monsters at home in Golden Park - located at 100...
Food for Thought 6/3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Colgay Pride to host 9th annual festival in celebration of Pride Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community. The original organizers chose this month to pay homage to the Stonewall uprising in June 1969 in New York City - which helped spark the modern gay rights movement. To celebrate the month, Colgay Pride - here in...
Auburn selects chef and sommelier for new 1856 restaurant

The soon-to-open teaching restaurant at Auburn University’s state-of-the-art Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center now has a chef-in-residence and a Master Sommelier on its team. The restaurant, 1856, is named for the year the university was founded. It is expected to open around the start of the fall...
John Anker holds end-of-campaign celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite losing the race for Columbus Mayor, former candidate John Anker had an end-of-campaign celebration for the city today, as he promised to do. The event was filled with fun, music, and food, like burgers from the Twisted Skillet Food Truck. Anker says the event’s purpose...
Music Lovers in LaGrange Getaway

As far as music destinations go, LaGrange may not be the first to come to mind but maybe you should take a second look. If there is any particular weekend to check out tunes in Troup County, June 2nd-4th is the weekend for you. Start your weekend early and enjoy...
Letter to the Editor: A fond farewell to the Auburn community

That the Auburn/Opelika community is a great place to live, raise children and retire is obvious, although sometimes it takes a significant change(s) in one’s life to fully grasp that. Allow me to explain. I was born in Switzerland, lived on the West and East coasts, but never have...
Here's why the water in Opelika has been tasting like dirt lately

As temperatures increase, Opelika faces a familiar yet elusive problem in its water supply: it tastes like dirt. “No one at my shop can drink it,” said Davey Phillips, head of the construction department at Van Nostrand Cabinets in Opelika. “Everyone has started bringing their own bottles. … It’s that bad, and something has to be done because this is the worst it’s ever been.”
Winners Announced In 47th Annual Heritage Cooking Contest

On a recent sunny afternoon at the Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church on Society Hill Road, participants in the 47th annual Heritage Cooking Contest were busy adding last minute touches to their dishes for judging. This year, recipes for meat sliders were featured in the competition, sponsored by the Lee County Women’s Leadership Committee, a division of Alabama Farmers Federation. A different category is selected every year for the contest, which spotlights Alabama commodities and agricultural products.
Making the Grade: All I Do is BBQ

AUBURN — Two weeks ago, Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama, went to be with the Lord. Overwhelming grief and insomnia have been very difficult. However, I rejoice that Mama is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, is together again with Daddy and will NEVER experience pain anymore. Also, God has brought me comfort and peace through His Word, prayers and sweet, loving people. Please pray for Mike, my family and me. Thank you so much.
Auburn's new inclusive playground is a hit with every kid

By 11 a.m. on opening day, the Town Creek Inclusive Playground in Auburn was packed with flushed-faced, sweaty children and excited parents. This $3.9 million playground is a little different from most because the play structures can be used by children of every age, ability level and interest. Every area...
Tommy Smith’s battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tommy Smith’s life changed when he was diagnosed with ALS, more commonly know as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The diagnosis ultimately forced Smith to step away from the baseball field. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Smith’s wife, Vickie, said. “It’s taken him,...
