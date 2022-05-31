Gun Debate Updates: Biden Supports Ban on Assault Weapons, White House Says
As the debate around gun control in the U.S. continues, Canada proposes new legislation to freeze handgun sales. Live updates have...www.newsweek.com
You people arent to smart. Do you only want the illegals to have guns. I've owned guns for years and never hurt any one. Only mentally ill do. I'll protect my family if I have too
40 people shot, 6 dead in Chicago over Memorial Day Weekend. Chicago a Democrat ran city has some of the most strict gun laws.
There are over 24 thousand unconstitutional gun laws on the books now not a dam one stopped this or any other shootings. Facts criminals don’t go by laws that’s why they call them criminals. Right after this shooting there was a guy with a ar15 in Charleston West Virginia shooting into a crowd of people a lady with a handgun took him out. Maybe we need to send her down there to show law enforcement how it’s done. Facts
