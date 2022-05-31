Wizards Linked to Collin Sexton Yet Again

The Wizards are among the teams that have been linked to Collin Sexton ahead of the guard’s restricted free agency.

Cleveland has interested in keeping Sexton, though according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report , several teams are keeping eye on the situation as Sexton’s contract demands could make it difficult for the Cavs to keep the former No. 8 overall pick. Washington, Detroit, and Indiana are teams to watch in regard to Sexton’s next team.

Knicks Not In Mix For Sexton?

The Knicks were recently linked to Sexton, though Fischer hears that New York is not expected to make a run at the former University of Alabama star as it looks to add a point guard this summer.

The franchise had eyes for Jalen Ivey, though it’s unclear if they will be able to trade into the top-5 to select the Purdue product. The Pacers at No. 6 are regarded as Ivey’s floor in the draft.

Jalen Brunson has long been a target of New York, though he’s likely heading back to the Mavericks, Fischer notes. If New York strikes out on their top targets, it’s possible that they open negotiations with the Timberwolves for D’Angelo Russell .

