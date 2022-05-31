ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 LIVE: Sergio Perez signs new Red Bull contract as Charles Leclerc warned over Ferrari criticism

By Jack Rathborn
 4 days ago

Sergio Perez has extended his Red Bull contract to 2024 after triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, when Charles Leclerc ’s dreams of winning on home soil were shattered by his flat-footed Ferrari team. Leclerc navigated a rain-hit start – delayed by more than an hour following a deluge of rain just a dozen minutes before the lights were due to go out on Formula 1 ’s most famous race – to control the early stages.

But the Monegasque’s race fell apart when Ferrari’s strategy was exposed by Red Bull. Perez moved from third to first in the switch from wet to slick rubber, with Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz second and world champion Max Verstappen third. Leclerc crossed the line in fourth, one place ahead of George Russell with Lando Norris sixth.

Lewis Hamilton started eight and finished in the same position, while Mick Schumacher walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two. Following a frenetic climax, Perez finished just 1.1 seconds ahead of Sainz with the top four covered by less than three seconds. Despite a number of enthralling moments during the race, there has been much backlash to the dynamic of the event . Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below:

