Snoop Dogg Cancels International Tour Due To “Unforeseen Scheduling Conflicts”

Snoop Dogg ’s momentous year has recently hit a slight snag, as the rap legend announced the cancellation of multiple international tour dates due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts” related to “family obligations and upcoming [TV] and film projects.” Previously set to embark on a European run with stops in Great Britain, Finland, France, Germany, and Ireland beginning Aug. 26 and running through Sept. 19, Snoop will still make all of his stateside dates in the U.S. He’s also canceled the Australian leg of his I Wanna Thank Me Tour, which was scheduled for October and November after being initially slated for 2020 and ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revealing the news in a post captioned “FROM THE DESK OF SNOOP DOGG,” on his social media account, the veteran performer shared his apologies for the cancellation but promised that he intends to make it up to his fans with rescheduled dates sometime in the future. He also said that all ticket-holders will be fully refunded for their purchases.

Snoop Dogg has been enjoying a very productive 2022, from becoming the new owner of Death Row Records to partnerships in the cryptocurrency world, where he’s become an early adopter of the metaverse as a Hip-Hop artist. He also recently revealed that he earns a quarter-million for a guest verse, a price tag that can go up to $500,000 if his appearance in a music video is requested. “You’ll get about 16 bars,” Snoop shared during a podcast appearance. “And when it’s time to do the video, I need to get another $250,000 up out of you. And you only got an hour so get to filming.”