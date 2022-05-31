ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Snoop Dogg Cancels International Tour Due To “Unforeseen Scheduling Conflicts”

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Koxes_0fvk4kFi00

Click here to read the full article.

Snoop Dogg ’s momentous year has recently hit a slight snag, as the rap legend announced the cancellation of multiple international tour dates due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts” related to “family obligations and upcoming [TV] and film projects.” Previously set to embark on a European run with stops in Great Britain, Finland, France, Germany, and Ireland beginning Aug. 26 and running through Sept. 19, Snoop will still make all of his stateside dates in the U.S. He’s also canceled the Australian leg of his I Wanna Thank Me Tour, which was scheduled for October and November after being initially slated for 2020 and ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revealing the news in a post captioned “FROM THE DESK OF SNOOP DOGG,” on his social media account, the veteran performer shared his apologies for the cancellation but promised that he intends to make it up to his fans with rescheduled dates sometime in the future. He also said that all ticket-holders will be fully refunded for their purchases.

More from VIBE.com
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Snoop Dogg has been enjoying a very productive 2022, from becoming the new owner of Death Row Records to partnerships in the cryptocurrency world, where he’s become an early adopter of the metaverse as a Hip-Hop artist. He also recently revealed that he earns a quarter-million for a guest verse, a price tag that can go up to $500,000 if his appearance in a music video is requested. “You’ll get about 16 bars,” Snoop shared during a podcast appearance. “And when it’s time to do the video, I need to get another $250,000 up out of you. And you only got an hour so get to filming.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Joins 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards Performers As DJ Snoopadelic

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg is set to perform during the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards under another name. The West Coast legend will take the stage as DJ Snoopadelic and show off his deejaying skills. As a man of many talents, the chart-topping rapper has remained busy this year. It is only May yet Snoop Dogg has acquired Death Row Records, trademarked a hot dog brand, became a playable character in Call of Duty, performed at the Super Bowl, became the host of a new show So Dumb It’s Criminal, hosted a comedy special during...
TV SHOWS
Vibe

It’s A Doggy Dogg World, So Snoop Took His Digital With The Metaverse and ‘Call of Duty’ Franchise

Click here to read the full article. Rap icon Snoop Dogg’s gregarious personality has made him one of the more beloved characters in pop culture for three decades and counting. Beyond wowing listeners with his lyrical prowess and dominating the charts with a succession of timeless hits, Tha Doggfather has tapped into various industries, as his iron-clad brand has been sought after for partnerships with a number of corporations and companies throughout his career. Among his latest endeavors is his recent acquisition of Death Row Records, the label he helped bring to prominence while minting himself as one of the...
FIFA
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Reveals Mount Westmore’s Album Release Date With Ice Cube, E-40, And Too $hort

Click here to read the full article. West Coast supergroup Mount Westmore has revealed an official release date for their album. Led by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, the collective has readied a full-length project due on June 7. The news was shared on the rappers’ social media, as well as the official Mount Westmore Instagram account. Mount Westmore made its debut in April 2021 at the Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta. All four rappers represent different regions in Hip-Hop, providing the opportunity for a unique, homegrown sound. Ahead of the album, the group has released songs...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Premiere: Steven Malcolm Basks In The “Summertime” With Snoop Dogg And Jay-Way In New Video

Click here to read the full article. Christian Hip-Hop artist Steven Malcolm continues to ramp up anticipation for his forthcoming album, Tree, with the music video for his new single, “Summertime.” The LOT35 Productions-directed visual features guest appearances from Hip-Hop icon Snoop Dogg and rapper/singer Jay-Way. Set in the sunny confines of California, the clip finds Malcolm, Snoop, and Jay-Way taking in the scenery of the Hollywood Hills, from watching skaters showcase their moves at a local park to cruising through the streets in a vintage whip.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Cancels International Tour Due To "Unforeseen Scheduling Conflicts"Snoop Dogg Joins 2022...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Snoop Dogg
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” Is Slated To Release On August 20th

New iterations of the Air Jordan 13 are few and far between. But this year, Jordan Brand is giving the silhouette some extra attention, as they’ve since released both the “Del Sol” as well as the “Brave Blue.” There are a couple upcomers on the calendar as well, including but not limited to the “French Blue” that’s slated for an August 20th arrival.
APPAREL
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Welcomes Her 11th Child And “Miracle Baby Boy”

Click here to read the full article. Keke Wyatt is officially a mom of 11 as she and her husband Zackariah announce the birth of their “miracle baby boy,” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring. Their newest bundle of joy and second child together arrived on May 27. Taking to Instagram, Wyatt shared a photo of her husband and child, explaining why she considers Ke’Zyah to be a miracle baby.More from VIBE.comKeke Wyatt Reveals She's Pregnant With Her 11th ChildKeke Wyatt Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Tenth ChildKeke Wyatt Says Her Child Is Cancer-Free “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Tour#Music Video#Great Britain#Dj#European#Australian#Instagram
Vibe

Indian Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Murdered In Alleged Gang-Related Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down while driving his car in the Punjab district of Mana over the weekend, authorities announced on Monday (May 30). The death of Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, is believed to be a result of a gang-related shooting and comes after a string of controversial incidents involving the 28-year-old rapper. Incorporating elements of Hip-Hop style and culture into his artistry, Wala initially gained traction as an artist after scoring his first hit in 2017, building a stronghold for his music in countries including the United Kingdom...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Laverne Cox Becomes First Transgender Person Honored With Their Own Barbie Doll

Click here to read the full article. The LGBTQ+ community has scored a big win in regards to its representation, as actress Laverne Cox became the first transgender person to be honored with their own Barbie doll. Mattel announced the news on Thursday (May 26). The former Orange Is the New Black star, Emmy nominee, and trailblazer for the transgender community throughout her career, celebrated the news in a statement. “It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll,” Cox said. “I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Drake Wins $1 Million Bet On Golden State Warriors

Click here to read the full article. As arguably the biggest music star today, Drake has long proven himself to be a winner in terms of records sales, chart placements, and airplay. However, the rapper’s passion for seeking that thrill in the realm of sports betting and gambling continues to pay off. Drizzy recently cashed out $1 million following the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference win. Back in April, the Toronto native placed a $200,000 bet on the Warriors to make it through the first three rounds of the NBA Playoffs and to come out of the Western Conference. At the...
NBA
Vibe

JAY-Z Curates New TIDAL Playlist In Celebration Of Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. Jay-Z may have once been a brash upstart without much regard for his contemporaries, however, over the years, he’s evolved into an elder statesman and tastemaker. In his latest effort to shine a light on his predecessors in the rap game, Hov recently shared his latest playlist, which the rapper personally curated for TIDAL in celebration of Memorial Day. New Hov playlist! https://t.co/r416bQnHD0 #TIDAL ? pic.twitter.com/H4L4pNvaWFMore from VIBE.comCedric The Entertainer Reveals Story Behind "Threats" Skit On Jay-Z's 'The Black Album'Doja Cat Responds To Critics Labeling Her A Popstar, Says Next Album Will Be Mostly...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Finland
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Mo’Nique Speaks On D.L. Hughley Feud, Steve Harvey Responds To Her Comedy Show Callout

Click here to read the full article. Mo’Nique continues to lash out at comedian D.L. Hughley since the pair’s tense war of words and documents over conflicting contractual agreements. Continuing their longstanding feud, she took a step further by bringing Steve Harvey into the mix by accusing Harvey and Hughley of spreading mistruths about her during a sit-down interview between the Kings of Comedy. In an hour-long Instagram Live, Mo’Nique, joined by her husband Sidney Hicks, began by explaining her rationale for publicly addressing her issues with Hughley during her standup performance on Sunday (May 29). She revealed that she wanted...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” Releasing In July Exclusively For Girls

Little girls (and small-footed women) will have a special Air Jordan 5 release all to them later this summer as a first look at the Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” emerges. Keeping to that clean and classic Air Jordan 5 look, this upcoming release relies on a white leather upper, translucent netting and outsoles, and a two-tone color-blocking that pairs up a summer-friendly Pinksicle and Safety Orange.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Yara Shahidi Graduates From Harvard University: “It’s Surreal To Have Finally Hit This Major Milestone”

Click here to read the full article. Yara Shahidi can now say she’s completed her ultimate goal of graduating college. The 22-year-old actress and philanthropist graduated from the Ivy League entity, Harvard, on Thursday (May 26). In her cap, gown, and custom Dior outfit, the grown-ish and black-ish star posted on Instagram to celebrate the achievement. “Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022,” she captioned her photo.More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern University, Honored By CongressAnthony Anderson Will Not Return For Season 22 Of 'Law & Order'Here's Why Anthony Anderson Says Tracee Ellis Ross Didn't Like Him For Nearly 10 Years Yara enrolled in...
COLLEGES
Vibe

UGK And 8Ball & MJG’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle Put Southern Pride On Full Display

Click here to read the full article. Unity in the name of Hip-Hop was the overarching theme of the Verzuz battle between legendary rap duos UGK and 8Ball & MJG on Thursday evening (May 26), with each side embracing the other in an unabashed show of southern pride. Taking place in Atlanta—neutral ground considering UGK hails from Port Arthur, Texas and 8Ball & MJG proudly rep Memphis, Tennessee—the festivities were hosted by southern luminary and veteran DJ and radio personality Greg Street. The event drew a raucous crowd of diehard fans who were ready and willing to rap along with...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Quinta Brunson Responds To Requests For ‘Abbott Elementary’ School Shooting Episode

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday (May 25), ABC’s Abbott Elementary‘s creator and star Quinta Brunson took to social media to set the record straight on a recent request from fans. Following the recent tragedy on Tuesday (May 24), resulting in the death of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the executive producer and writer decided to express how “wild” it has been that she is being asked to create a school-shooting episode.More from VIBE.com'Abbott Elementary' Launches Free Book Fair With Scholastic BooksMary J. Blige Graces TIME100 Cover As One Of 2022's Most Influential People'Abbott Elementary' Renewed For Second...
UVALDE, TX
Vibe

N.O.R.E. Blasts Rappers For Doing Interviews With Non-Hip-Hop Media

Click here to read the full article. Since becoming a member of the media with his Drink Champs podcast, rapper N.O.R.E. has taken note of the continued trend of high-profile rap artists opting to grant exclusive interviews to mainstream outlets instead of those dedicated to Hip-Hop. The Queens native recently took to social media to address the topic, going as far as name-checking some of the hosts of the shows he feels aren’t a direct reflection of the culture. “I have been the best to this culture I have always put Hip Hop first and I see guys go to Ellen...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Earth, Wind & Fire, Anthony Hamilton, Mary Mary, And More To Headline Juneteenth Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

Click here to read the full article. This Juneteenth, to celebrate the 157th anniversary of Black American Independence Day, Live Nation Urban is partnering with Jesse Collins Entertainment to bring a once-in-a-lifetime show to the Hollywood Bowl. The stacked lineup of essential, influential Black artists includes Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper, and The Roots.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Extends Candydrip Tour To UK And EuropeU.S. Senate Unanimously Recognizes Harlem Festival Featured In 'Summer of Soul'Mary J. Blige Graces TIME100 Cover As...
MUSIC
Vibe

Steph Curry Receives NBA’s Inaugural Magic Johnson MVP Award

Click here to read the full article. Steph Curry has added another trophy to his collection. The point guard received the NBA’s inaugural Magic Johnson Award after the Golden State Warriors’ Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks for a slot in the NBA Finals. Curry, who had 15 points in the Warriors’ 120-110 close-out win over the Mavericks, finished the playoff series averaging 23.8 points per game. He also won the award unanimously, as all nine media members with votes chose him as the recipient on their ballot. The award will be given to the Western Conference Finals MVP moving...
DALLAS, TX
Vibe

Vibe

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy