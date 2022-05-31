ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita Baker Thanks Chance The Rapper For Helping Her Acquire Her Masters

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago

Anita Baker has shared that her fight to own her masters was assisted by Chance The Rapper . In a video shared on Twitter while performing in Las Vegas for a sold-out limited show residency, the singer noticed the rapper in the audience. She took the opportunity to publicly express gratitude for his assistance in her journey to owning her recordings.

“Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry, and by way of helping me get a hold and ownership of my master records? Mister Chance The Rapper is right there,” Baker announced to the enthusiastic audience as the Chicago musician stood to his feet. “Thank you so much,” she can be heard saying near the end of the clip.

Chance The Rapper responded to the clip on social media, praising Anita Baker’s showmanship and acknowledging her musical legacy.

“I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night!” he expressed. “Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

The “Sweet Love” singer responded with a Tweet of her own.

“Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes,” she explained. “Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday ABXO.”

In September 2021, the legendary singer revealed she had acquired her masters, encouraging fans to once again stream her music. Prior to the acquisition, Baker had told fans to avoid playing her songs due to unfairness in the industry and the quality of the tracks provided.

“ Retired from The Plantation 2020 My Masters Are Coming Home 2021 STREAM ON,” she shared on Twitter. Baker captioned a photo of all of her albums on vinyl, writing, “All My Children Are Coming Home.”

