Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Latest COVID Stats, Could Mask Mandates Return?

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith several Illinois counties under a "high" alert level for COVID, per guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, what does that mean for mask mandates in Illinois?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will Mask Mandates Return? What...

Sachi
4d ago

more and more scared people wearing masks the last few days. tragically like children they believe what they are told. perfectly compliant sheeple

Leonides Calderon
3d ago

vote for a certain political party and you have yourself two more years of fear mongering insanity.Take that how you will.

Guest
3d ago

Only if people are dumb enough to wear them again in the FALSE belief that cloth suffocation apparatuses stop the spread of viruses.

