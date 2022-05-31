Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Latest COVID Stats, Could Mask Mandates Return?
With several Illinois counties under a "high" alert level for COVID, per guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, what does that mean for mask mandates in Illinois?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will Mask Mandates Return? What...
COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though deaths have been declining since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases increased in 45 states from two weeks ago, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode […]
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The government wants you to wait on getting that fourth vaccine shot, and it won’t say exactly why. Americans eligible for a second COVID booster shot—including those 50 and...
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that among vaccinated people who died in January and February less than a third had a booster shot. Those who got a single round of the COVID-19 vaccine but not a booster shot are three times more likely to die.
The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
HEALTH officials have confirmed that another child has died from the mysterious hepatitis outbreak, bringing the national tally to six. The latest fatality was confirmed by the director of infectious diseases, Dr Jay Butler, at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as cases of the illness continues to surge throughout the US.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The newest subvariants of omicron appear to be presenting with three early symptoms. These can be very misleading when it comes to what you need for diagnosis and proper treatment. They’re not all the same, but a few symptoms do stand out with these newer omicron...
The BA.2.12.1 variant of COVID-19 makes up about 37% of new coronavirus cases across the country, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The growth of BA.2.12.1 and other variants is to be expected, health experts said. “SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is...
(CNN) — Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with most US states reporting an increase in cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide. Two years into the pandemic, many aren't...
Data shows the number of COVID-19 deaths among vaccinated people is rising. Experts note that the rate is lower among people who have received booster shots. They say this highlights the importance of getting boosters, especially for people at higher risk. They note that unvaccinated people are still at higher...
With the BA.2 omicron subvariant still accounting for new COVID-19 cases and another subvariant gaining momentum, concerns have arisen about rising metrics across the Chicago area. Illinois as a whole has seen an increase in COVID cases recently, with cases up nearly 30% over the last seven days, according to...
At the beginning of this year, it certainly looked like stimulus checks were going to be a thing of the past. A US Senator (Joe Manchin) had just signaled his opposition to continuing President Biden’s child tax credit checks, and that was that. Since then, however, states have taken up the mantle themselves, with one after another sending out localized stimulus checks and tax rebates.
Health chiefs are urging all Americans over 50 years old to come forward for their fourth Covid vaccine amid rising cases and hospitalizations, despite some experts warning the shots are not yet needed for the group. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) called...
More than half of COVID-19 patients in New York City hospitals are not severely ill with the virus, official data suggests, with the rest admitted for another ailment instead of the virus — a sign that pandemic figures in recent months may be inflated. State data shows that of...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. To boost again or not to boost again. That is the question—for some, at least. A second COVID booster currently isn’t an option for most Americans. When asked by...
Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added.
At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
