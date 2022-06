Earlier this year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow the state’s 63 licensed hemp farmers to apply for a conditional license to grow cannabis for the adult-use market. Under the law, cultivators would need to meet several criteria, including assurances they will abide by “safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly” farming practices. Qualified applicants must have grown hemp for at least two of the past four years and will be required to participate in a social equity mentorship program, providing training for underserved partners to prepare them for future roles in the industry.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO