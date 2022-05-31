ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Wayne County Woman Accused of Driving on Suspended License in Penn Yan

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

A 24-year-old Ontario woman was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop Monday afternoon in...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested on Manchester Warrant

A Walworth woman was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued out of Manchester Town Court. Kristy Williams is accused of harassment. She was issued an appearance ticket for Manchester Town Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio...
MANCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Arrested on Ontario County Court Warrant

A Newark man has been arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Ontario County Court. 42-year-old Travis Williams is accused of failing to appear to answer DWI charges. Following his arrest by Wayne County authorities, Williams was taken to the Port Gibson Fire Department where he was transferred over to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
NEWARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ontario, NY
City
Wayne, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
Ontario, NY
Crime & Safety
waynetimes.com

Domestic incident leads to multiple charges for Palmyra man

State Troopers out of Lyons, reported the arrest on Saturday (5/28) of Thomas S. Vandusen, age 31, formerly of 24 Queen Street in Lyons. It is alleged that Vandusen had a domestic dispute with a girlfriend on Queen Street. He reportedly ripped her purse away containing her wallet and took the woman’s cell phone and fled.
PALMYRA, NY
FL Radio Group

New Hampshire Man Arrested in Seneca Falls

A New Hampshire man was arrested in Seneca Falls on a bench warrant. Police say they arrested Ryan Miles of Dover, New Hampshire just after 4:30a Saturday on a bench warrant for failure to appear. He is alleged to have not appeared in court after an April 2020 arrest for stealing merchandise from a local business.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Woman Arrested on Warrant

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:20 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Natasha M. Murphy, age 30, of Sodus. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that the Town of Seneca Falls Court issued after Murphy violated the conditions of her sentence from a prior conviction. Murphy was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where she awaits arraignment. The Seneca Falls Police Department was assisted by the Newark Police Department.
SODUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Penn Yan Village Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
NewsChannel 36

New York State Police investigate fatal crash in Steuben County

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Bath man has died after a fatal crash earlier this week on I-86 that occurred in the town of Erwin. State Police identified the driver as 20 year old Michael Hennessy of Bath. He was traveling east on the highway approaching the I-99 access ramp when he lost control of the car.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath Man Killed in One-Car Steuben County Accident

State Police believe speed and heavy rainfall were factors in a fatal one-car accident in Steuben County this week. 20-year-old Michael Hennessy, of Bath, was traveling east on Interstate 86 in the town of Erwin when he lost control of his car as he approached the Interstate 99 ramp. Troopers believe Hennessy’s car spun and struck a guide rail. He was taken to Corning Hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

20-year-old Bath man dies after crash in Steuben County

EWRIN, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Bath resident died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Steuben County, New York State Police officials announced Friday. Authorities say Michael Hennessy was traveling east on Interstate-86 in the Town of Erwin, near the Interstate-99 access ramp, when he lost control of the vehicle, spun out, and struck a […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Arrested on Warrant

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 12:32 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shawn D. Denman, age 26, of Auburn. The arrest stems from a warrant that was issued in January out of the Town of Seneca Falls Court for failure to appear after being issued a summons. At the time of his arrest, Denman was being released from the Cayuga County Jail and was turned over to the Seneca Falls Police Department.
FL Radio Group

Odessa Man Accused of Failing to Appear in Court

An Odessa resident was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear. Jayme Simmons is accused of failing to show up to Odessa Village Court as directed. Simmons was released on an appearance ticket. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger...
ODESSA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rochester man dies in Amherst crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department has reported a 39-year-old man from Rochester has died following a crash early Saturday morning. Around 12:35 a.m., the man’s 2019 Chevrolet reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree on Lawrence Bell Drive, near Earhart Drive. The man suffered serious injuries and died at the […]
AMHERST, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Walworth woman charged with harassment

A Walworth woman was taken into custody without incident on a summons. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristy M. Williams, 43, of Walworth for harassment. Williams was taken into custody on a harassment criminal summons signed by honorable Judy Liberty out of the...
WALWORTH, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Serious overnight crash in Yates County

First responders in Yates County were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of PreEmption Road and Havens Corners Road. Two vehicles were involved, and the Benton Fire Department reported that a person was entrapped inside one of the vehicles. The call came in during the overnight hours, which...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy