Wayne County Woman Accused of Driving on Suspended License in Penn Yan
A 24-year-old Ontario woman was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop Monday afternoon in...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A 24-year-old Ontario woman was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop Monday afternoon in...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0