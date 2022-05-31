Air Jordan 1 High OG "Elephant" Coming Soon: First Look

It’s been seven years since Kanye West has been signed with the family, and together both parties have undoubtedly created one of the biggest sneaker empires that the industry has ever laid eyes on. Of all of the silhouettes that the creative genius has cooked up with the brand, the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 has been one of the most impactful as it has spawned an entire movement of “dad shoes.” Having already been fashioned in a bevy of colorways, the model may be entering its next chapter shortly as an adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 High “Wave Runner” sample has surfaced.

APPAREL ・ 17 DAYS AGO